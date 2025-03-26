Brits risk fines of up to £200 for breaking this theatre rule

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

As spring approaches, there are some huge musicals set to hit theatres all over the UK. From Hamilton and Mamma Mia to Hairspray, and The Book of Mormon, there’s a huge range of shows touring up and down the UK in 2025-2026.

But did you know there are some rules to abide by if you’re planning to catch a show that could land you in hot water if ignored? Here, researchers from Vape Globe reveal five common things Brits do in the theatre, pantomime, and cinema that could actually land them a hefty fine and even a criminal record!

Put the phones away

If you are seen filming a live theatre performance you may be ejected from the theatre, risk prosecution and may receive a criminal conviction. The consequences for cinema releases are even more severe. Anti-piracy laws are strictly enforced in the UK, with surveillance in place to catch offenders, and fines of up to £50,000 and even potential imprisonment for those caught in the act!

No sing-a-longs

While you might be tempted to sing along and quote your favourite musicals, you may get more than a disapproving look from the person next to you, as some venues also reserve the right to fine or deny entry to disruptive individuals. Engaging in disruptive behaviour in a theatre can result in being banned. Some shows do encourage crowd interaction, but only when prompted!

Vaping

Vaping is banned in theatres under the UK’s smoke-free laws. Vaping is treated similarly to smoking under smoke-free legislation, which bans smoking in enclosed public spaces. Although vaping doesn’t produce the same harmful secondhand smoke as cigarettes, the law carries hefty fines of £200 for individuals caught vaping in the theatre. Nicotine pouches are a great alternative to vapes as they are discreet and you won’t have to miss the show to get that nicotine hit.

Sneaky snacks

Individual locations will have different rules but generally speaking, outside food and drink is not permitted inside the theatre. Upon inspection these items will be confiscated and you may even be asked to leave the venue. Licensing laws require alcohol consumption to be controlled and monitored, so allowing people to bring in their own alcohol could violate the terms of the licence.