All aboard the festive season at Great Central Railway

Great Central Railway (GCR) is set to sparkle this Christmas with a magical line-up of festive experiences for the whole family to enjoy. From enchanting train rides with Santa and his elves to indulgent festive dining and perfect Christmas gifts, there’s something for everyone at Britain’s only double track, main line heritage railway.

Join the GCR Elves, Mrs Claus, and Santa himself for a magical journey of singing, storytelling, and festive fun aboard the Santa Express. A highlight of the Christmas season, the traditional steam trains are transformed with twinkling lights, glittering garlands and seasonal cheer.

Children will meet Santa and his jolly helpers, receive a specially curated Christmas Activity Pack, and enjoy festive drinks and treats before Santa delivers a personal gift to each child. Meanwhile, grown-ups can relax with a complimentary Irish Cream Liqueur and mince pie while soaking up the scenic Charnwood countryside.

The festive journey takes in beautifully decorated period stations and includes a pause on the breathtaking Swithland Viaduct. At Leicester North Station, families can snap a photo with Santa in front of the locomotive, meet the mischievous elves, and enjoy the tearoom. This year’s Santa Express is ‘top and tailed’, with a steam engine heading north to the Leicester North Pole and a heritage diesel bringing the train back to Loughborough.

Festive Dining Offers

Celebrate the season in style with a choice of three unforgettable festive dining experiences.

Festive Afternoon Tea: Savour hand-crafted sandwiches in seasonal flavours, freshly baked cakes, scones with jam and clotted cream, and steaming pots of English tea. Add a glass of mulled wine or prosecco for extra sparkle.

Christmas Day & Boxing Day Services: Sit back, relax, and leave the cooking to the amazing chefs at GCR! Enjoy a delicious multi-course festive meal aboard a heritage train, creating memories to treasure.

New Year’s Eve Celebration: Ring in 2026 with elegance and style, enjoying fine dining and festive cheer as the railway marks the arrival of a brand-new year.

In addition to these special services, GCR will also be serving delicious three and four-course festive menus on weekends throughout the run-up to Christmas and New Year. Perfect for a family day out, a catch-up with friends, or a celebration with colleagues before the end of the year, these dining services offer the ideal way to make the season truly special.

Festive Gifting

Looking for the perfect Christmas present? Great Central Railway gift vouchers make an ideal treat, whether for a special journey, a unique dining experience, or a hands-on Driver Experience. To complete your festive shopping, don’t miss the delightfully seasonal GCR Christmas Jumper, Scarf & Hat set – the perfect way to stay cosy while showing your railway spirit!

Tickets for all festive services and gift items are now available via the Great Central Railway website. www.gcrailway.co.uk