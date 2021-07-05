Record entries expected for top Melton cheese awards

Judging takes place at a recent edition of the Artisan Cheese Awards at Melton EMN-210507-171349001

Organisers of the Artisan Cheese Awards, which take place at St Mary’s Church on Wednesday July 15, are expecting a record entry after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid.

The cheeses will be judged by some of the most influential people in the industry, including representatives of the Queen’s supplier, Paxton’s, Marks and Spencer, Tesco, Neal’s Yard and the Fine Cheese Company, who are donating £1,000 to the Supreme Champion cheesemaker.

After the judges have left, there will be an opportunity for members of the public to go along and taste the cheeses themselves, between 5pm and 6pm. The awards will be followed by the popular annual Artisan Cheese Fair, at Melton Livestock Market, on the weekend of July 17 and 18.

Organiser of the cheese awards and fair, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This is an exciting time for cheese in Melton and a rare opportunity for local residents to meet and taste some of the UK’s rarest cheeses right here in our town.”

Thirty Irish cheesemakers have already entered 170 cheeses for the awards and there is a very good entry from the rest of the UK, including some smaller producers who have not entered before.

A presentation ceremony will be held at the cheesemakers’ candle-lit supper at St Mary’s on the Saturday of the fair.