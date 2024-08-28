Rutland Sinfonia - new season announcment

Rutland Sinfonia are delighted to present their first concert of the new 2024/2025 season, taking place on Saturday, September 28 at 7.30pm.

Rutland Sinfonia’s opening concert of the 2024-2025 season features two brand new works by local composers, the ever popular and audience pleasing Elgar Cello Concerto and concluding with Northampton born Malcolm Arnold’s 2nd symphony.

Elgar’s cello concerto will be performed by Jonathan Aasgaard, principal cellist of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, whilst new composition Brown’s Concertino for Trumpet and Strings will be performed by George Hilliam.

Everyone is welcome, and the group have advised residents to buy tickets early to avoid disappointment!

Rutland Sinfonia September Concert.

Tickets are available from TicketSource online, (scan the QR code), from Oakham Wines and The Oundle Bookshop.

Doors open at 6:45pm, and the concert is set to begin at 7.30pm at Oakham School Chapel, Rutland, LE15 6DT

Founded in 1976 and fast approaching its 50th year, Rutland Sinfonia is an amateur orchestra based in Oakham, with a key aim to bring high quality, enjoyable and inspiring performances of orchestral music to Rutland and surrounding areas.

All information, including a history of the orchestra, how to get in touch, season performance details and how to buy tickets can be found on Rutland Sinfonia’s website www.rutlandsinfonia.org.uk, and they are also active across several social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Rutland Sinfonia are always delighted to welcome new and regular faces to concerts.

