Ragdale Hall Spa

Ragdale Hall Spa has been named as one of the UK’s top 10 destination spas in a prestigious awards scheme.

The spa was rated eighth in the Condé Nast Traveller’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which are the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On receiving the accolade, Ragdale Hall Spa’s managing director, Hugh Wilson, commented: “We are incredibly proud that our spa has been recognised as one of the top 10 destination spas in the United Kingdom by Condé Nast Traveller, a highly respected publication in the hospitality and wellness industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the well-being of our guests.

"I would like to say thank you to our dedicated Ragdale team and to our guests for their incredible support and continued trust in us, both are at the heart of our success.”

The spa has six pools, an ever-evolving treatments menu plus an innovative fitness and relaxation programme with studio, pool-based and outdoor activities.