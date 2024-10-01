Ragdale named one of the UK's top 10 destination spas
The spa was rated eighth in the Condé Nast Traveller’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which are the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades.
On receiving the accolade, Ragdale Hall Spa’s managing director, Hugh Wilson, commented: “We are incredibly proud that our spa has been recognised as one of the top 10 destination spas in the United Kingdom by Condé Nast Traveller, a highly respected publication in the hospitality and wellness industry.
"This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the well-being of our guests.
"I would like to say thank you to our dedicated Ragdale team and to our guests for their incredible support and continued trust in us, both are at the heart of our success.”
The spa has six pools, an ever-evolving treatments menu plus an innovative fitness and relaxation programme with studio, pool-based and outdoor activities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.