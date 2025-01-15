Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors left fans on quite the cliff-hanger last week 🔪

The Traitors left fans on a huge cliff-hanger last week.

It has been four agonising nights of waiting to discover which player will survive.

The BBC has confirmed the start time for the episodes this week.

The penultimate week of The Traitors is set to begin on BBC tonight. Fans have just a handful of episodes left to enjoy in 2025.

Fans were left hanging with the dramatic conclusion to the latest episode on Friday (January 10) night. With the fate of two of the faithfuls left in the balance - amid a deadly game of cards.

Viewers will not want to miss the next instalment of The Traitors - or risk having to dodge spoilers until they can catch up. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Traitors on TV tonight?

Claudia Winkelman hosts The Traitors | Euan Cherry/BBC

The show returns after an agonising four night wait with a brand new episode. Fans will finally get to discover which of the players was killed in the late night card game from episode six.

The Traitors will be on BBC One at 9pm tonight (January 15) and it will be the same time for the other episodes this week (January 16 and 17).

How many episodes of The Traitors are on this week?

The next three episodes of The Traitors will air from Wednesday to Friday this week. It is the penultimate week of the 2025 season of the show - meaning it will be episodes 7 to 9 broadcast.

Who is at risk of murder in The Traitors?

In a twist on the previous poisoned chalice challenge, The Traitors were tasked with writing four names down on a painting in the bar of Traitors Castle in Friday night’s episode (January 10). The selected players then had to play a midnight game of cards - with one set to be murdered at the end of it.

The game involved Fozia, Alexander, Leon and Anna. Each had two cards in their hand, with one ‘life’ card included - and the players had the chance to swap cards once each round.

At the end of a round, the player with the ‘life’ card would be safe from murder. The dramatic conclusion of the episode saw just Fozia and Leon left in the game - but viewers have been left waiting to discover who will be ‘murdered’.

When is the final of The Traitors?

The third season of The Traitors will come to a conclusion with an extra long episode on Friday January 24. It will be the 12th episode of the season - and BBC will follow it up by dropping The Traitors US on iPlayer.

