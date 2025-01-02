Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors fans get an early 2025 treat from the BBC 🕵️‍♂️

The Traitors is back and fans are already loving the new season.

It will air on BBC again tonight - but you can watch it early.

The usual release schedule will continue from Friday.

Dust down your black robes because The Traitors is back for its highly anticipated new season. Claudia Winklemann and a whole batch of new contestants have stepped through the doors into the famous castle.

The hit BBC drama returned on New Year’s Day for its third season and it had plenty of twists for fans to dig their teeth into. The first episode ended on a big cliffhanger - as the first roundtable was taking place - as four players seemingly left.

If you can’t wait until tonight (January 2) to find out what happened, the BBC have actually released the episode early. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the next episode of The Traitors early?

The second episode of The Traitors is due to air on BBC One tonight (Thursday January 2). It will start at 8pm and finishes at 9pm.

However, as a bit of an early 2025 treat, the Beeb have released it early on BBC iPlayer. If you go to the website or app - which is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets and more - it is available right now.

So if you are lucky enough to still be off for the holidays, you can tuck into the next serving of The Traitors already.

Is this just a one-off?

Unfortunately, don’t expect the early releases to continue throughout the rest of this series of The Traitors. Episodes will return to the usual release schedule from January 2 through to the finale later this month.

So you will have to wait until the evenings on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays going forward. Or you can just binge it all in one go in a few weeks, if you have the patience of a saint.

What do you think of this year’s cast of The Traitors? Do you have any early predictions - share them by emailing me: [email protected].