Netflix cancelled: every show cancelled in 2024 - and the ones ending in 2025
- Netflix has made its first big cancellation decision this year - and it's only February.
- Many fan favourite shows have prematurely ended in recent years.
- A price rise has been announced for customers in America.
Netflix is developing a bit of a growing reputation for brutally axing fan favourite shows. It has led to many campaigns on social media to “save” one programme or another.
Many viewers find themselves unwilling to commit to new series, until they know that they will get a chance to reach a proper ending. Perhaps causing a bit of a self-fulfilling cycle as users don’t tune in, meaning shows get cancelled and round-and-round.
As price rises have been announced for American users this year, you might find yourself questioning if Netflix is even still worth it. Especially if your new favourite show could be dropped at any moment.
But how many shows did the streaming giant actually cancel last year? And has it already swung the axe in 2025?
Netflix has already swung the axe on a major show in 2025
Hit fantasy series Sandman has been cancelled and will end after its second series, Netflix has confirmed. It comes following serious allegations made against Neil Gaiman - the creator of the Sandman comics and executive producer on the show.
Which Netflix shows will end in 2025?
It is just February and the streaming service has yet to really start sharpening its axe, but plenty of its big hits have announced they will end this year. It includes Stranger Things which will take one final trip to Hawkins, Indiana.
- Big Mouth - ending after 8th series
- Cobra Kai - final episodes release on February 13
- Mo - ended after second season on January 30
- Sandman - cancelled, ends with second season
- Stranger Things - fifth and final season due in 2025
- Squid Game - third and final season releases in June 2025
- You - ending after its fifth season on April 24
Shows Netflix cancelled in 2024
The streamer swung the axe and cancelled many beloved shows last year. Remind yourself which shows were ended prematurely in 2024:
- The Brothers Sun (1 season)
- Dead Boy Detectives (1 season)
- Girls5Eva (3 seasons - but only 1 was produced by Netflix)
- Kaos (1 season)
- That 90s Show (2 seasons)
- Unstable (2 seasons)
Netflix shows that ended in 2024
Arcane came to a conclusion after its second and final season in late 2024. The acclaimed animated series returned after a three year wait for a second batch of nine episodes.
Spanish teen drama Elite came to an end after its eighth and final season in July 2024. Debuting back in 2018, the show released a total of 64 episodes before coming to an end.
Post apocalyptic series Sweet Tooth concluded with its third series in June 2024. The show came to an end after finishing adapting all of the source material from the comic on which it was based.
Superhero show The Umbrella Academy came to an end with its previously announced fourth and final series in August 2024. It was based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way.
Vikings: Valhalla - a spiritual sequel to hit show Vikings - came to an end on Netflix in July 2024. It aired its previously announced third and final season.
