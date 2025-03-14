This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Latitude Festival 2025 is one of the first UK festivals set to kick off this year’s festival season.

This year’s line-up includes Basement Jaxx, Sting, Fatboy Slim and many more.

Here’s our helpful guide to this year’s festival, including travel, glamping, banned items and what the weather ‘might’ be like.

The sun is out, spring is in the air and we are only one season away from the UK summer festival season 2025 - including this year’s Latitude Festival .

Conceived by Festival Republic , Latitude aimed to offer a diverse cultural experience beyond traditional music festivals, incorporating theatre, comedy, literature, and art installations alongside its musical line-up.

From its inception, Latitude distinguished itself by its eclectic programming and family-friendly atmosphere, quickly establishing itself as a highlight of the UK festival season. Over the years, it has hosted a wide array of internationally renowned artists and performers, while also providing a platform for emerging talent.

The festival continues to evolve, maintaining its commitment to innovation and creativity, and remains a beloved event for festival-goers seeking a rich and varied cultural experience.

Whether you're planning to attend or still deciding, here's our comprehensive guide to Latitude Festival 2025, including campsite gate opening times.

Your guide to Latitude Festival 2025

A general view of the main stage on day 3 of the Latitude Festival held in Henham Park, Southwold on July 18, 2009 in Southwold, England. | Getty Images

Where is Latitude Festival taking place?

Latitude Festival is being held once again at Henham Park in Suffolk - three miles from Blyford and 1.8 miles away from Blythburgh .

When is Latitude Festival taking place?

Latitude Festival is set to take place from July 24 to July 27 2025

Who has been announced so far for Latitude Festival 2025?

As of writing (May 6 2025), the following acts have been confirmed for Latitude 2025:

Aaron Rowe

Air

Alana Jackson

Alessi Rose

Alice Hopkins

Alison Moyet

Amble

Amy Gledhill

Annahstasia

Arthur Hill

Basement Jaxx

BBY

Ben Ellis

Billy Bragg

Boa

Bold Love

Brad Kella

Brian Bilston

Bricknasty

Bridget Christie

Buena Vista All Stars

Carry

Cat Clyde

Chloe Qisha

Clean Bandit

Cliffords

Corto.Alto

Daniel Foxx

Doves

Elbow

Ellur

Emily Buchanan

Example

Faber

Fatboy Slim

Feeder

Finn Forster

Freak Slug

Future Utopia

Greg Davies

Hamish Hawk

Harriet Kemsley

Hitech

Honeyglaze

Huge Davies

Humble the Great

Imogen & The Knife

Infinity Song

Jacob Alon

Jade Bird

Jasmine.4.T

Jen Brister

Josh Baulf

Kaiser Chiefs

Kerry Godliman

Killowen

Kingfishr

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Lambrini Girls

Laura Smyth

Låpsley

Leon Bridges

Luke Wright

Lyvia

Mandrake Handshake

Maribou State

Mark Watson

Martha Kearney

Matilda Mann

Matt Bragg

Maya Oppenheim

Midnight Generation

Mika

Morgan Rees

Mrcy

Nadia Kadek

National Poetry Centre

Neckbreakers

Nofun!

Nxdia

Olga Koch

Olive Jones

Palace

Pale Waves

PAPPY'S FLATSHARE SLAMDOWN

Patrick Barkham

Paul Sinha

Pozer

Public Service Broadcasting

Reggie Watts

Remember Monday

RIP Magic

Rosie Lowe

Samxemma

Sarah Julia

Sarah Lamptey

Scouting For Girls

Sigrid

Sikisa

Silver Gore

Single Ladies In Your Area

Sistra

Snow Patrol

Somebody's Child

Son Mieux

Sophie Duker

Sorry

Sprints

Sting

The Comedy Store

The Comedy Store Players

The Kiffness

The Orchestra (For Now)

The Penguin Podcast Live

The Pill

The Royston Club

The War and Treaty

The Wytches

Thomas Green

Tommy WA

TTSSFU

Vowws

Westside Cowboy

WH Lung

Young Athena

How do I get to the Latitude Festival site?

By car

For those driving, disregard Sat Nav systems and follow the clearly marked temporary festival road signage, as routes vary depending on your ticket type and drop-off needs. Parking for both weekend and day attendees is provided in separate fields adjacent to the campsites, and is included in the ticket price.

It's important to remember that sleeping, camping, or fires are strictly prohibited in the car parks, and illegally parked vehicles will be towed. Suffolk Police will be actively enforcing speed limits in the approach to the site.

For drop-offs and pick-ups, a designated point is located at Yellow Gate. If you're using taxis, they will be ranked at Yellow Gate One and are clearly identified with signage. Pre-booked private hire vehicles are also available, and it's essential to confirm the fare when booking as it cannot be altered later.

By coach

The Big Green Coach returns to offer convenient travel options for both weekend and day attendees. For a hassle-free weekend experience, choose a return coach arriving on Thursday or Friday, with all coaches departing on Monday. Pick-up locations for weekend return coaches include Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich, London (Stratford), and London (Victoria).

Day visitors can maximize their festival time with return coaches arriving before the music starts on Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday, departing after the headline set. Day return coaches operate from Colchester, Ipswich, London (Stratford), London (Victoria), and Norwich."

By train

For attendees traveling to Latitude Festival by train, Halesworth is the most convenient station. Please note there is no direct train service from London. If traveling from London, a change at Ipswich will be necessary. Plan your journey via Greater Anglia or Trainline for information and pricing.

Is there a shuttle service for Latitude Festival 2025?

Latitude Festival shuttle bus tickets will be available for routes from Halesworth, Southwold, and Kessingland to the festival site. These tickets can be purchased through the BorderBus app starting in early spring 2025. Day ticket holders will enjoy unlimited travel on any shuttle bus from the time of activation until 1 am GMT.

For detailed timetables and to book your tickets, please visit the BorderBus website from early spring 2025.

Please note that there will be no shuttle bus service from Diss train station this year, however, a regular shuttle bus service will operate to and from Halesworth train station from Thursday, July 24th to Monday, July 28th, inclusive.

What time do gates open at Latitude Festival 2025?

Though the schedule is subject to change, the following times have been provided by Latitude Festival to help with your journey planning:

Campsite opening times:

Campervan fields (General and Family) will be open from 2pm GMT on Wednesday 23rd July.

Campsites (General and Family) will be open from 10am GMT on Thursday 24th July.

Campsites close on Monday 28th July at 1pm GMT.

Arena opening times:

Thursday 24th July: 5pm GMT - 3am GMT

Friday 25th – Sunday 27th July: 10am GMT – 3am GMT

Can I leave the festival grounds and return at any point during Latitude Festival 2025?

Those with weekend wristbands at this stage will be allowed to leave and return to the festival site, but according to Latitude Festival’s terms and conditions regarding day tickets, they state:

“There is no readmission on day wristbands. Day ticket holders should expect queues at the entry gate and arrive with plenty of time before the first act they wish to see – no refunds will be given for acts missed.”

I don’t fancy camping - what are my other options?

For those looking for a little bit of creature comforts at this year’s Latitude Festival, there are a range of options courtesy of Latitude Luxury . You can take a look at your full list of options by visiting the T icketmaster page from today .

What items can I not bring with me to Latitude Festival 2025?

Oh yes - for those wanting a quick, seamless entry into Henham Park this year, then please don’t bring the following items with you as they will be confiscated and, at worse, you’ll be refused entry to the festival site.

Aerosols Over 250ml

Airhorns And Megaphones

Any Alcohol In Possession Of Anyone Under 18

Any Goods For Unauthorised Trading

Any Goods With Unauthorised Latitude Festival Logos

Any Items Which May Cause Danger, Offence Or Disruption To Any Other Person

Any Items Which May Reasonably Be Considered For Use As A Weapon

Blowtorches

Cameras, Film Or Video Equipment (Lens Must Be <6")

Disposable Barbeques

Disposable Vapes (Refillable Vapes Are Permitted)

Drinks Bottles (Other Than Sealed Plastic Water/Soft Drinks Bottles Under 500ml, Sealed Cartons Of Juice Or Empty Reusable Bottles For Water Points)

Drones

Electrical Generators (Including In Campervans)

Excessive Amounts Of Cigarettes (More Than Personal Consumption)

Excessive Amounts Of Food (More Than Personal Consumption)

Firewood

Fireworks/Pyrotechnics

Flares/Distress Flares

Glass

Illegal Substances

Laser Pens

Legal Highs

New Psychoactive Substances (Nps)

Nitrous Oxide And Any Associated Equipment (Balloons, Co2 Dispensers, Cream Dispensers)

Oversized Lighters

Paper Lanterns

Paddle Boards

Petrol Burners

Portable Laser Equipment And Pens

Spray Cans

Sound Systems

Unidentifiable Substances

Unofficial Tabards Or Reflective Jackets

Solid Fuel / Hexi Stoves

Meth Stoves, Including Fuel (Max 1 Litre Of Fuel)

Green Base Camp Cooker (Max 1 Litre Of Fuel)

Heat Based Camp Cooker

Gel Stoves

Firelighter Stoves

Charcoal Based Fire Products (Included But Not Limited To Fire Pits And Disposable Barbecues)

However, the following items can be brought onto the campsite, but banned from the arena:

Alcohol (not excessive amounts)

Bikes

Camping chairs

Camping Equipment

Cans

Deodorant Roll On

Flags with Poles

Flags without Poles

Food Hampers / Cool Bag / Boxes (if food is for personal consumption)

Gazebos

Generators (Exemption for generators in caravans)

Leatherman Multi Tools

Medication (if accompanied by a doctor's note / prescription or if it is recognisable)

Perfume in small bottles under 100ml

Selfie Sticks

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorised vehicles

Small hammers for pitching tents

Tin Openers

Umbrellas

Gas Stoves (Canisters < 2.75kg)

What’s the weather forecast meant to be like for Latitude Festival 2025?

Could Latitude 2025's dusky evenings this year replicate that of previous years, weather wise? | Getty Images

At the risk of jinxing it…

According to Accuweather, previous years the weather at Henham Park across the duration of Latitude Festival has been not too bad. Historically, the area around the time of this year’s festival has had a high on average of 22° and lows of 13°. But again, we don’t want to jinx it.

Are there tickets left to attend Latitude Festival 2025?

There are indeed still tickets to attend this year’s Latitude Festival, including day and weekend camping tickets. For more information or to avoid missing out, visit Ticketmaster today.

