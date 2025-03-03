Dancing on Ice has confirmed its line-up for the 2025 final ⛸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancing on Ice sent a seventh celebrity home last night.

The line-up for the 2025 final has been confirmed.

The ITV show has just three stars left in its cast.

A Dancing on Ice star has just missed out on making the 2025 final after last night’s semi-final. The ITV show is just days away from crowning its 17th winner.

The semi-final took place yesterday (March 2) and saw the cast whittled down to just three. See all of the celebs who have been eliminated prior to the latest episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV has set the date for the final of series 17 and it is less than a week away. But which star was sent home just before this major milestone?

Who was eliminated on Dancing on Ice last night?

Following weeks of hard work and spectacular routines, just four celebrities were left heading into last night’s semi-final on ITV. After the judging and public vote, Anton Ferdinand and Towie star Dan Edgar found themselves in the bottom two.

The skate-off saw Dan eliminated, just missing out on making the 2025 final. What did you think of his exit - was it the right decision?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancing on Ice final line-up confirmed

Having survived the skate-off, Anton Ferdinand and his professional dancing partner Annette Dytrt made it to the final of Dancing on Ice series 17. The full line-up is as follows:

Anton Ferdinand & Annette Dytrt

Michaela Strachan & Mark Hanretty

Sam Aston & Molly Lanaghan

When is the Dancing on Ice final?

The 17th series of the ITV reality competition will come to a conclusion on Sunday March 9, it has been confirmed. It will start at 6.30pm and run for 90 minutes, including ad-breaks.