Forgo the headliners for these five acts performing at Creamfields North 2024

The gates are almost ready to open for another instalment of Creamfields North.

This year’s event is set to see headline performances from Calvin Harris, Hardwell and Alesso.

But who are our top five sets to see at Creamfields North 2024? Watch on to find out.

With a plethora of talent about to drop the needle on another Creamfields North this year, that conundrum of “choice overload” is seeping in once again we can imagine.

Of the overwhelming variety of acts performing at Daresbury Estate this year, including headliners Alesso, Calvin Harris and Hardwell, who else who are dropping sets at this year’s event are worth checking out - if you’re a first timer at the dance festival?

I’ve made a couple of my picks which you can check out in the video up above; those choices come from both acts I’ve seen previously along with a couple of artists who I’ve yet to see but heard nothing but high praise for.

(Clockwise from left) Is Sub Focus and I.D, Armin van Buuren or Barry Can't Swim in our writer's picks for the five acts to check out at Creamfields North 2024? | Getty Images

So of our top five picks made, do you agree with the list or are there a couple of performances taking place this year that you think should take precedence over the likes of Armin van Buuren or BICEP?

Let us know by dropping a comment down below, or by emailing the writing directly to let us know who you are chomping at the bit to see perform at Creamfields North 2024.

The final call for day tickets for Creamfields North 2024 is about to arrive - to avoid missing out on the UK dance party of the festival season, visit Ticketmaster UK to check out the remaining options you have left for this weekend’s event.