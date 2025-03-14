This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Viva Barcelona, as WWE Smackdown arrives in Spain on the Road to Wrestlemania! 🥊📺🥊

WWE Smackdown is on the road as the WWE superstars arrive in Barcelona, Spain.

Cody Rhodes is set to feature on Miz TV, while the WWE Tag Team Championships are on the line.

Here’s the current match card announced, what time the show starts in the UK and when John Cena is set to appear on TV again.

Hola amigos, as the WWE is set to take over the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona , Spain this evening for the latest edition of WWE Smackdown on the Road to Wrestlemania.

The WWE superstars will be touring across Europe, including television tapings taking place in the next fortnight from both Glasgow and London, as the build up to Wrestlemania 41 continues to offer more questions so far than answers.

We do know that things between Cody Rhodes and John Cena are starting to heat up; over the week on WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown, Rhodes has continued to call Cena out, at one point even alluding to the fact that he is the face that runs the place now (credit: AJ Styles), and perhaps Cena isn’t happy he now has to move to one side.

This has left a sour taste in the mouths of some long-term WWE fans, who feel that despite Cena’s turn to the dark side and aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott, that his dedication perhaps deserves a little bit more respect than what Rhodes is offering.

Which makes the dynamic going into Wrestlemania 41 a lot more interesting; could we see a braggadocios Cody Rhodes start to veer off the path of being a paragon of virtue, as the title belt he wears starts to weigh heavier the longer he holds it - a comment made before the Royal Rumble by the one and only CM Punk ?

Here’s your preview for this evening’s WWE Smackdown on Netflix, a new UK start time, when you can expect to see John Cena on TV again and revised broadcast times for WWE Raw and Smackdown while the company is in Europe.

WWE Smackdown - matches and segments announced for March 14 2025

Randy Orton is set to compete against Carmelo Hayes and the WWE Tag Team Championships are on the line as WWE Smackdown takes place in Barcelona, Spain tongiht! | Getty Images

Cody Rhodes to appear on Miz TV

Miz TV makes its return to Friday Night Smackdown this evening, with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes set to be The Miz’s special guest. Rhodes has been very vocal in recent episodes about John Cena’s ‘turn’ to the dark side, prophesizing himself now as ‘the captain’ of the team.

Reiterating his challenge for Cena to 'come get some,' will Cody finally receive a response about Cena's villainous turn, or will he, and the audience, continue to wait, and will the crowd reaction differ now that Cody is more bold in his declarations of importance to the company?

One wonders if he is starting to believe he is bigger than WWE…

WWE Tag Team Championship: #DIY (c) v Street Profits

The convoluted issue about who is the rightful number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships might get some form of resolution this evening, as Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defend the titles against the Street Profits.

However, still lurking in the background are former champions the Motor City Machine Guns , who feel that they’ve never received the proper rematch they felt they deserved, while Pretty Deadly have interjected themselves into the scene with a couple of surprise victories over the past few WWE Smackdown episodes.

Could it all culminate in a big multi-man tag match at Wrestlemania 41 and could ladders somehow get involved?

Charlotte Flair v B-Fab

The 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair , is in action in Barcelona this evening too, taking on former Street Profits and Hit Row associate B-Fab . Charlotte has been on somewhat of a tear since returning to the WWE, focusing all of her energy on her Wrestlemania 41 opponent, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton .

Last week, Flair attacked Stratton after a non-title victory against Piper Niven, but will Charlotte be on ‘Tiffy Time’ in Spain this evening and is there some retribution coming her way?

Randy Orton v Carmelo Hayes

The Apex Predator made his return to the WWE at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, staring down Kevin Owens after the conclusion of his brutal unsanctioned victory over Sami Zayn . This evening, The Viper takes on the brash, cocky, incredibly talented former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes…

… but let’s be honest, when Kevin Owens has any sort of reason to include himself into a fight he feels vindicated starting (spoiler: there’s a lot of times it happens), is this going to be a fair fight for Orton or will Owen’s strike from ‘outta nowhere?’

Will John Cena make an appearance on WWE Smackdown from Barcelona, Spain?

Though he might make a surprise appearance on video to address Cody Rhodes, John Cena is currently not scheduled to be on the road with the WWE during their current European tour.

However, the WWE has advised that Cena will be making appearances at the following WWE Raw events taking place before Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada in April.

Tickets for both the Glasgow and London tapings are currently available to purchase from today through Ticketmaster UK .

What time is WWE Smackdown on Netflix in the UK today?

With the WWE broadcasting live from Barcelona, Spain this evening it means a completely different start time for WWE Smackdown in the UK. The show is on just after your tea - 7pm GMT - live on Netflix , with encore presentations available on demand shortly after the broadcast.

Is WWE Raw and Smackdown on at different times while they’re in Europe?

That is correct! According to Netflix, the current schedule of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown while the company is on their European tour is set to be as follows:

March 17 2025 - 7pm GMT (WWE Raw)

March 21 2025 - 7pm GMT (WWE Smackdown)

March 24 2025 - 8pm GMT (WWE Raw)

March 28 2025 - 8pm GMT (WWE Smackdown)

March 31 2025 - 8pm GMT (WWE Raw)

Do you think John Cena might make an appearance in a pre-recorded segment before he and Cody Rhodes appear under the same room at WWE Raw on March 17? Let us know your predictions for tonight’s show by leaving a comment down below.