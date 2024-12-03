Discover the most streamed track from the 'Wicked' soundtrack on Spotify and how much it has grossed so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Wicked” continues to buck expectations at the box office since its release on November 22 2024.

While there is a dogfight between the film and “Moana 2” at the box office, the official soundtrack is pulling in some incredible numbers on Spotify.

Here’s the current streaming totals as of writing for “Wicked” and how much revenue the film has made through Spotify so far.

Despite the “middling” marketing that made so many of us, including myself, think that the “Wicked” movie was going to be a flop, oh ye of little faith - it’s amazing.

Having watched the movie over the weekend and being an utter “The Wizard of Oz” nerd with some of the references throughout the film (including the first five minutes), I can safely report no-one was singing during the screening we went to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t speak for other screenings, but given how strong the fandom is for the musical I wouldn’t blame people for at least humming along in the cinema. Perhaps those plays on Spotify regarding the soundtrack helps.

How much has "Wicked" made through Spotify streams alone, since it was released on November 22 2024? | Universal/Spotify/Getty

While the film is currently in a head-to-head battle with “Moana 2” to crown one of the final blockbuster films of 2024, the soundtrack on Spotify has managed to run away with some incredibly strong streaming figures - despite the soundtrack only being released on the platform on November 22 2024.

Yet, several songs have already surpassed the five million streams count, with some even verging onto 20 million streams territory. So what are the most popular songs from the “Wicked” soundtrack - and how much have they made so far?

The science part

We took a look at the current streaming figures provided by Kworb to find out what songs from the ‘Wicked’ soundtrack are currently the top five most streamed tracks on Spotify. We then calculated the more generous amount that Spotify pays per stream (£0.04 according to Ditto Music).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make things easier, we focused on the gross amount per song, rather than what the net amount would be after song writing royalties and artist payments (usually a 70/30 split in favour of the artists) to finalise the amounts shown.

What is the most popular song from the Wicked soundtrack so far?

So far, “Defying Gravity” remains the most popular song from the ‘Wicked’ soundtrack streamed on Spotify, with a current total of just over 18 million streams, worth as estimated £742,753.48 in revenue as of writing.

“Popular” is the second most popular track streaming on Spotify from the soundtrack, with close to 16 million streams, netting an estimated £638,686.84. Taking the third spot on the podium is “What Is This Feeling?” with 14,770,014 streams, working out £590,800.56 in revenue so far.

The top ten streamed tracks from the “Wicked” soundtrack

Estimated revenue for each song in brackets

Defying Gravity - 18,568,837 streams (£742,753.48) Popular - 15,967,171 streams (£638,686.84) What Is This Feeling? - 14,770,014 streams (£590,800.56) No One Mourns The Wicked - 9,481,626 streams (£379,265.04) Dancing Through Life - 8,500,617 streams (£340,024.68) The Wizard and I - 7,973,394 streams (£318,935.76) I’m Not That Girl - 6,497,897 streams (£259,915.88) One Short Day - 5,258,353 streams (£210,334.12) Dear Old Mr Shiz - 5,165,915 streams (£206,636.60) Something Bad - 4,383,422 streams (£175,336.88) Ozdust Duet - 3,869,115 streams (£154,764.60) A Sentimental Man - 2,826,076 streams (£113,043.04)

How much could the ‘Wicked’ soundtrack make, based on current streams?

We’d try and predict, but owing to the film generating more and more strong reviews since its release and more people gravitating to the soundtrack, the information would get old very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, let’s look at how much the soundtrack has made so far based on the numbers we received from Kworb. Disregarding direct download purchases from the likes of Apple Music, and solely based on Spotify streams alone, as it stands the “Wicked” film soundtrack has currently grossed £4,130,497.48 on Spotify alone.

Are you currently streaming the “Wicked” soundtrack on Spotify, or have you gone and bought the soundtrack as a download or on physical media? Let us know your thoughts on this information by leaving a comment down below.