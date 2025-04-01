Henry Normal and Brian Bilston, who will appear at Melton Theatre in May

BAFTA-award winning writer and producer turned poet, Henry Normal, and internet literary star Brian Bilston are to appear at Melton Theatre next month.

Henry is best know for co-creating and co-writing the first series of comedy show, The Royle Family, and has worked extensively with comic star Steve Coogan on a number of his stage and TV projects.

He is now known for his poems and will be debuting some in the Melton show, which is on May 4, including 'An Alphabet of Storms' and 'The First Spark Has Led To The Blaze’.

In his own distinctive style, Henry’s show finds fun in the familiar, humour in the everyday and poignancy in the pitfalls of modern life.

Brian, who is fresh from releasing his new album of song-poems ‘Sounds Made By Humans’, will be reading a selection of much-loved poems from across his best-selling collections as well as new work.

Sometimes referred to as ‘the Banksy of poetry’, Brian has generated a huge social media following of more than 500,000 loyal fans, drawn to his witty, powerful, and accessible work.

The duo are touring together again after the success of their 2024 live shows, which saw the duo bringing their special blend of spoken word and comedy to over 15,000 theatre-goers around the country.

The pair’s collaboration, which started when they met at Laugharne Festival in 2023, has struck a chord with the nation producing sell out shows across the UK.

Click HERE to buy tickets for the Melton show.