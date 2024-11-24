Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover more about UK artist Artemas and what songs of theirs you might see appearing on your Spotify playlist

The lead up to the 2024 Spotify Wrapped playlist continues over the weekend.

While there was a previous focus on Shaboozey, this time it’s a look at UK DJ, Artemas.

So where might you have heard the DJ and what songs of theirs could end up on your Spotify Wrapped playlist?

With Spotify Wrapped just around the corner, music fans everywhere are eager to see which tracks dominated their playlists this year.

Whether it’s rediscovering guilty pleasures or celebrating breakout artists, it’s always a fascinating look into our listening habits.

One artist who may appear on countless Spotify Wrapped playlists in 2024 is Artemas. Known for his genre-defying sound and global hits, Artemas has become a force to be reckoned with, especially after the success of his viral single “I Like the Way You Kiss Me.”

But for some, the question posed when looking through the Spotify Wrapped playlist might be “who,” despite becoming a staple in playlists across the world.

Let us give you a crash course into the musical history of Aretmas and some songs that you might find appearing on your Spotify Wrapped playlist when the day arrives.

Who is Artemas?

Born Artemas Diamandis on September 23, 1999, and raised in rural Oxfordshire, Artemas’ upbringing as a bicultural outsider profoundly influenced his creative journey. His Greek Cypriot heritage and formative years in a small English village inspired a blend of introspection and rebellion, which he channels into his music.

Initially aspiring to be an actor, Artemas pivoted to music after watching ‘Cobain: Montage of Heck,’ a moment he describes as the start of his "musical journey." Self-taught in production and instrumentation, he began crafting songs in his teens, experimenting with sounds that would eventually evolve into his eclectic signature style.

Artemas weaves goth, grunge, chillwave R&B, and pop into concise, hook-laden tracks. His music explores toxic relationships, personal flaws, and exaggerated personas, with Artemas describing his lyrical perspective as a larger-than-life alter ego.

His mixtapes, including “Pretty” (2024) and “Yustyna” (2024), delve into melodramatic and risqué storytelling. Artemas describes his work as both confessional and satirical, presenting "a terrible dude that no one should aspire to be like" while embracing an unapologetically provocative edge.

Beyond the studio, Artemas brings theatrical energy to live performances. During his 2024 “you're really early… the tour,” he upgraded his set to include a live band, offering fans "relentless bangers" with a spectacle-driven approach, as he told The Music.

What are Artemas’ most streamed songs?

Here are the top five most-streamed songs by Artemas on Spotify, according to Kworb (stream counts in brackets):

Has Artemas been successful in the charts?

While his early singles went under the radar, his recent releases have cemented his place on the global stage - with the aforementioned “I Like the Way You Kiss Me” landing on the UK charts early this year and peaking in third position.

He previously charted in 2023 with the track “If U Think I'm Pretty," which became his first UK top 40 single when it peaked at 39 in October of that year.

Do you think Artemas will feature in your Spotify Wrapped 2024? Let us know which of his tracks dominated your playlist this year!