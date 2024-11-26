BLACKPINK’s Rosé has already surpassed 400 million streams with her collaboration with Bruno Mars 🎶

As Spotify Wrapped draws nearer, one K-Pop artist might make a last minute run to appear on your playlist.

Be it as a K-Pop soloist or as a member of BLACKPINK, Rosé has already made waves through her appearances outside of music.

But who is the K-Pop artist, and has her group had success on Spotify previously?

There no doubt are some favourites that are set to appear on a number of playlists: Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, Shaboozey and Artemas. But there is one artist who released a new song in October 2024 that could make a last-minute play to appear on your playlist.

BLACKPINK member Rosé, who some might recall as the bright spot in 2023’s critically mauled ‘The Idol,’ recently started her path as a K-Soloist once again with the release of ‘APT.’ with multi-GRAMMY award winning singer Bruno Mars and has currently been streamed over 400 million times.

If that wasn’t enough, she might also appear in your Spotify Wrapped owing to the monumental success she had alongside BLACKPINK, who continue to amaze having now amassed over a billion streams on Spotify with their 2020 single ‘How You Like That.’

But for those who might wake up to the shock of having her appear on your playlist, be it unintentionally knowing who the artist for a particularly catchy song you’ve been coming back to over the past 12 months or someone “borrowing” your Spotify account, here’s who the K-Pop singer is - and what songs of hers might appear on your Wrapped playlist.

Who is Rosé?

Could BLACKPINK member Rosé make a last minute appearance in your 2024 Spotify Wrapped playlist? | Canva/Getty Images

Rosé, born Roseanne Park on February 11, 1997, in Auckland, New Zealand, moved with her family to Melbourne, Australia, when she was just seven years old, where she began developing her musical talents by learning to play guitar and piano. Rosé's early musical journey was shaped in part by her involvement in church choirs, a foundation that allowed her to hone her voice in a supportive environment.

Her path to fame began unexpectedly when, at the age of 15, she participated in an audition held by South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment. The audition took place in Sydney, Australia, and out of 700 participants, Rosé won first place.

At first, she didn’t take the opportunity seriously, thinking her father’s suggestion to audition was a joke. However, her natural talent soon proved otherwise. In 2012, Rosé moved to Seoul, South Korea, to train under YG Entertainment, marking the beginning of her K-pop career.

Rosé trained for four years before being revealed as the final member of the girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted on August 8, 2016. BLACKPINK quickly rose to prominence in the K-pop industry, thanks in no small part to Rosé’s distinct vocal tone and compelling stage presence.

Known for her high-pitched yet soulful voice, she became one of the standout members of the group, contributing not just to its music but also to BLACKPINK's global brand. Her voice is often described as a perfect blend of power and delicacy, earning her the affectionate nickname "The Golden Voice" among fans.

Beyond BLACKPINK, Rosé’s solo career has been equally successful. Her solo debut in 2021 with the single album “R” marked a significant moment in her career. The album’s lead single, ‘On the Ground,’ broke several records, including the most-viewed music video by a Korean soloist within 24 hours.

The song reached number one on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, making Rosé one of the first Korean solo artists to top these charts. This achievement, combined with the commercial success of the single ‘Gone,’ showcased Rosé’s versatility and ability to captivate both the K-pop and Western music markets.

Rosé's success isn't limited to music. Her influence extends into the world of fashion and endorsements. She became the global ambassador for luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., and in 2023, she made her Cannes Film Festival debut - admittedly for “The Idol.”

As of 2024, Rosé's solo work continues to thrive, with her album “Rosie” slated for release in December and her collaboration with Bruno Mars, ‘Apt.’, has already topped charts, further solidifying her as a trailblazer in the K-pop scene.

What are Rosé’s most streamed songs on Spotify?

Not counting her work with BLACKPINK, Rosé’s solo efforts have led to the following five songs being her most streamed on the Spotify platform (credit: Kworb.net).

What BLACKPINK songs are the most streamed on Spotify?

This is for the netizens that are more than likely going to have either Rosé or BLACKPINK in their Spotify wrapped - but for posterity (and to even out my odds), here’s the top five BLACKPINK songs on Spotify, once again based on information by Kworb.

Do you think Rosé might have done enough to appear in your Spotify Wrapped playlist, or do you think that BLACKPINK will be more likely to appear on K-Pop playlists when Wrapped comes out? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.