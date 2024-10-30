Don’t panic yet - but here’s what to do if your Oasis ticket is cancelled 🎫

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

50,000 Oasis tickets are set to be cancelled as they broke Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions.

The move comes as promoters revealed around 4% of those tickets bought on the day of release were immediately placed on secondary ticketing websites.

Here’s what you can do if it turns out your Oasis ticket has been cancelled in the immediate cull.

No one said it was going to be an easy task having Oasis reform in 2025; no one thought it would be possible, but the attention this week turns to moves announced by the band.

Around 50,000 tickets to see the band perform in the United Kingdom during their reunion tour are set to be cancelled due to their appearances on reseller markets for exorbitant prices - more than that offered through Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worried that your Oasis ticket is one of 50,000 that are set to be cancelled by Ticketmaster? Here's the best suggestion given to those who might be affected by the cull. | Oasis/Canva

Speaking to the BBC, both Live Nation and SJM revealed that 4% of tickets bought from Ticketmaster for the shows across the UK in 2025 ended up on secondary market websites - which accounts for 50,000 unlucky fans.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster told the BBC “These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit.

“All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites,” the spokesperson continued, “as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

Business developer for Viagogo, Matt Drew, however stated that their company will continue selling tickets through their secondary market, telling BBC Radio 4’s File on 4 programme that they’ll maintain selling Oasis tickets “in the way the regulator says we can”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are serving a clear consumer need, we will continue doing it on that basis,” he added.

What can I do if my Oasis ticket is cancelled?

If you think that one of the tickets you bought from a reseller market might be one of the 50,000 set to be cancelled and put on resale, there’s not a huge amount you can do, sadly.

If the tickets break Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions policy, your best option is to contact the ticketing outlet you made the purchase from, who “should” then investigate the case to determine if those tickets should have been cancelled or if you have a legitimate claim to keep them.

If you’re still looking for an Oasis ticket, then the official reseller market that the band and their management are using is Twickets - and that should be at present the only means of picking up an Oasis ticket on the resellers market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you think it’s fair on music fans to have their tickets cancelled due to buying from a reseller market or do you think this was a fall out from Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and long queues for tickets? Let us know your thoughts or concerns by leaving a comment down below/