"The show is perfect Python with so many funny moments, great one liners, crazy characters and mad, off the wall scenes.

Cast members of the upcoming production of SPAMALOT to be performed by Melton Musical Theatre Company

Fans of Monty Python are in for a treat later this year when Melton Theatre hosts a production SPAMALOT, the show which proved to be a box office smash in the West End.

Tickets starting at £18 are on sale now for the hilarious musical focusing on the story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, told through satire, sensational songs and silly fun.

Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) will be performing the show, which is based on the Monty Python film, The Holy Grail, which was released 50 years ago and paved the way for all our modern comedy satire films.

The whole Python team were in it – John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry James, Michael Palin and, of course, local boy Graham Chapman, who grew up in Melton and attended the old King Edward VII School, before going off to Cambridge University where he first met Cleese.

Paul Mills rehearsing as King Arthur for the Melton Musical Theatre Company production of SPAMALOT

Chapman played King Arthur in the film so it's only fitting a local man should take the helm in the Melton Mowbray in the shape of Paul Mills, who is looking forward to donning the crown.

Paul, who joined TMMTC last year and was overjoyed to be cast in the part, said: “We had auditions in April and I found out I'd been given the role then.

"I was so excited to be part of such an iconic musical.

"Everyone knows the legendary story of King Arthur so when you get to play such a great role and sing such a great score of songs too, it's very exciting.”

The company has been rehearsing for the past three months and will continue to do so right up to the show being staged in October.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the audience to enjoy a singalong, particularly with the classic song, ‘Always Look On The Bright Side of Life’.

“Rehearsals are hilarious, said Paul.

"The show is perfect Python with so many funny moments, great one liners, crazy characters and mad, off the wall scenes.

"We've got fish slapping dancers, pompom clad cheer leaders, killer rabbits, crazy French people, a giant casino wheel, woodland enchanters and legless knights.... Oh, and lots of coconuts. All part of the wonderful world of Monty Python.”

The company has been putting on musicals in Melton for over 100 years from it's roots with Sir Malcolm Sargent and this year they were nominated for the prestigious ‘Best Regional Musical’ at the East Midlands NODA awards for their show Jekyll and Hyde.

They performed Shrek last November to another sell out performance.

Paul added: “It costs a lot of money to put on a full musical to such professional standards and our ticket sales are the main way to support that cost.

“I've been performing in musicals now for over 30 years and Melton Theatre is such a great place, one of the best I've been in.

“We're so lucky to have it and we need to keep it going and get the community involved in coming to see events there."