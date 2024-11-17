Wymeswold Cons regain top spot in Syston & District Skittle League
In a relatively low scoring contest, the home side struggled to put the visitors under pressure despite Jack Billing top scoring with 26 on the night .. Wymeswold now lead by 2pts as we approach the halfway point of the season.
Syston Cons B also remain unbeaten despite yet another inconsistent display away to Barrow Cons .. the visitors found themselves 2-1 up following another of their customary slow starts but Barrow fought back in the final leg to deservedly share the points with both John Dilkes ( 29 ) and Martin Radford ( 28 ) outstanding on the night .. both sides were registering their fourth draw from eight games this season and Syston now find themselves 2pts adrift of the leaders while Barrow move up to fourth place in the table.
Carington Cons recovered from a below par display away at Syston Cons B last week to register a comfortable home win against visiting Syston Cons A and consolidate their 3rd place position in the league .. with four players scoring 23+ on the night, this was Carington's highest four leg aggregate in over three seasons since the return from covid .. Dave Williams top scoring with 27 on the night .. the visitors had no answer to three legs of 33+ from the home side and could only manage to take away a half a point consolation from a tied 3rd leg.
Syston Social Club had already played a four leg cup tie prior to the scheduled league match but managed to overcome the disappointment of losing the cup game in extra time when taking the league match by 3 legs to 1 .. in doing so, they registered their first home win of the season with Steven George top scoring for them with 23.
Queniborough's recent revival was brought to a halt by visitors Top House who were recording back to back wins which lifted them off the bottom of the league table .. the key to the visitors win came in the 3rd leg which they managed to clinch by just one pin before convincingly completing the victory by a wide margin in the final leg .. Chris Fowler top scoring for the visitors with 25 including a 9 in the fourth leg.
Carington Cons 3.5-0.5 Syston Cons A
Queniborough Wanderers 1-3 Top House
Sileby Workos A 0-4 Wymeswold Cons
Barrow Cons 2-2 Syston Cons B
Syston Social Club 3-1 Carington Arms
Top Scorers
29 .. J. Dilkes for Barrow Cons
28 .. M. Radford for Barrow Cons
27 .. D. Williams for Carington Cons
26 .. J. Billing for Sileby Workos A
25 .. C. Fowler for Top House
24 .. J. Kirk for Carington Cons
24 .. A. Smith for Carington Cons
League Table .. Top 3
Wymeswold Cons .. 23.5 pts
Syston Cons B .. 21.5 pts
Carington Cons .. 18 pts
Highest Overall Averages
Ian Merryweather of Wymeswold Cons .. 6.04
Darren Wagg of WymeswoldCons .. 5.72
Ash Green of Syston Cons A .. 5.44
Chris Buxton of Syston Cons B .. 5.44
Paresh Vaitha of Syston Cons A .. 5.33
Fixtures for Friday 22nd November
Queniborough Wanderers vs Carington Cons
Wymeswold Cons vs Syston Social Club
Syston Cons A vs Barrow Cons
Carington Arms vs Top House
Sileby Workos A vs Syston Cons B