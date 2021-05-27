Two wins for Belvoir Vale Tennis Club Ladies' Seconds

Pictured are the Ladies’ Seconds team.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s Ladies’ Seconds faced Loughborough Greenfields in their opening match of the new season.

They secured a 7-2 (61-39 games) victory on the road.

Gill Lambert and Priscilla Godsmark won two (8-1, 8-4, 4-8), as did Debbie Clarke and Margaret Heafford (8-6, 1-8, 8-4).

Teammates Rachael Holliday and Penelope Wray claimed three successes (8-4, 8-2, 8-2).

The Ladies’ Seconds then entertained Houghton Seconds, winning 5-4 (58-46 games).

Gill Lambert and Penelope Wray won all three (8-3, 8-4, 4-8) and Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark won two (8-1, 5-8, 8-3).