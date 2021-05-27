Two wins for Belvoir Vale Tennis Club Ladies' Seconds
This week's action...
Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s Ladies’ Seconds faced Loughborough Greenfields in their opening match of the new season.
They secured a 7-2 (61-39 games) victory on the road.
Gill Lambert and Priscilla Godsmark won two (8-1, 8-4, 4-8), as did Debbie Clarke and Margaret Heafford (8-6, 1-8, 8-4).
Teammates Rachael Holliday and Penelope Wray claimed three successes (8-4, 8-2, 8-2).
The Ladies’ Seconds then entertained Houghton Seconds, winning 5-4 (58-46 games).
Gill Lambert and Penelope Wray won all three (8-3, 8-4, 4-8) and Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark won two (8-1, 5-8, 8-3).
The one set won by Margaret Heafford and Rachael Holliday tipped the contest in Belvoir Vale’s favour (4-8, 5-8, 8-3).