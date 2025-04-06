Teen is made Junior Ambassador for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

By Brent Horobin
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 19:10 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 07:52 BST
Reg & Jenny Hughes with Junior Ambassador, Ned LeiversReg & Jenny Hughes with Junior Ambassador, Ned Leivers
Seventeen year old Ned Leivers became Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Junior Ambassador for 2025 after being presented with the Shane Hughes Shield by the sponsors, and parents of Shane, Jennie and Reg Hughes.

Shane was an allrounder sportsman, playing tennis, golf, football, badminton and cricket before tragically being seriously injured in a car crash some years ago.

Taking over from the previous years ambassador Ben England.

Ned has been with the junior section for over seven years, in which time he has become a valued junior member.

He has represented the junior teams throughout and has turned his hand into assisting the Clubs junior programme and has taken his qualifications to cover this area.

He also assisted with junior coaching squads, schools competitions and Saturday junior sessions.

Head Coach Di Burdett commented, that Ned had become a superb role model for our many young juniors and hopefully he as inspired some of our younger members to aspire to fill his shoes one day.

Ned will be off to University later this year and the club wish him every success and he will be welcomed back during any of his university breaks.

