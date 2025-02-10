Syston & District Skittle League latest results

Long Alley Skittles

Wymeswold Cons are closing in on title in the Syston & District Skittle League.

Leaders Wymeswold Cons are close to securing a well deserved League title after posting another maximum 4-0 win for the third League game in a row .. as a result, they have now put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack and need just two and a half points from the remaining two games to be certain of the title .. with four legs of 30+ the result here was never really in doubt .. Wymeswold's Darren Wagg top scoring with 26 on the night.

Second placed Syston Cons B now trail by six and a half points despite a 3-1 victory away to Carington Cons .. the home side briefly levelled at 1-1 but were heavily outscored in the remaining legs .. Phil Curtis top scoring for the visitors with an excellent 29.

Syston Social Club maintained their push for the runners-up spot with a 3-1 home win at the expense of visitors Top House .. the 3rd leg proved pivotal to the Social Club's success with the the visitors failing by just one pin to match the home side's total .. the Social Club theoretically still have a match in hand and are also due to meet Champions elect, Wymeswold Cons, on the final night of the season.

Queniborough Wanderers narrowed the gap on the mid-table sides with a 3-1 victory at home to Syston Cons A .. the home side found themselves 3-0 up despite there being very little to separate the two sides in Legs 2 & 3 .. the visitors did eventually grab a consolation in the final leg of the night but the win for Queniborough still leaves them potentially eyeing up a top half finish.

Bottom side Sileby Workos A completed their third home win on the bounce with a 3-1 victory over Carington Arms .. the result leaves them just four points adrift of fourth place with a game in hand .. they raced into a convincing 3-0 lead here before the visitors managed to secure a consolation in the final leg .. Scott Price top scoring for Sileby with 28.

Results from Matchday # 16 .. 7th February

Barrow Cons 0-4 Wymeswold Cons

Carington Cons 1-3 Syston Cons B

Syston Social Club 3-1 Top House

Queniborough Wanderers 3-1 Syston Cons A

Sileby Workos A 3-1 Carington Arms

Top Scorers ...

29 .. Phil Curtis from Syston Cons B

28 .. Scott Price from Sileby Workos A

26 .. Darren Wagg from Wymeswold Cons

25 .. Jeff Baker from Syston Cons B