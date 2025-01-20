Syston & District Skittle League latest results

Long Alley Skittles

Wymeswold stretch their lead at the top with just four games remaining

Wymeswold Cons strengthened their position at the top of the table with a comfortable 4-0 victory away to Syston Cons A.

Wymeswold were looking to prevent a repeat of last season's defeat on the same alley, their only defeat in their last 42 away matches, which ultimately cost them the title. With the home side struggling to post competitive totals, the result was never really in doubt despite a couple of close chases which saw them twice fall a couple of pins short of their target. This was the home side's fifth defeat in eight games on an alley which saw them lose just one of twelve the previous season. Gaz Williamson top scored for the visitors with 26 and the win saw them pull two and a half points clear of their nearest rivals with just four games remaining.

Syston Cons A lost ground on the leaders despite a 3-1 victory away to Queniborough Wanderers. Once again, the opening leg proved to be the stumbling block for the visitors who have now won the first leg in just six of their fourteen games this season. Despite comprehensively outscoring the home side for the remainder of the evening, the win was only achieved courtesy of Dave Clark's final ball in the third leg. Mike James top scored for the visitors with 24.

The Carington 'derby' ended in stalemate with the sides sharing the points in a 2-2 draw. a game most notable for being the first time since I've been preparing the stats that I can recall two players achieving stack-ups in the same game. Graham Stockdale hitting a 10 for the 'Cons' in his individual score of 29 while Nigel Hough managed a 13 in his joint top score of 26 for the 'Arms'. Robert Woods also posting a 26 for the 'visitors' as they achieved their highest four leg aggregate of the season to date.

Barrow Cons posted their first home win of the season at the seventh attempt as they came from behind to defeat Top House by 2.5-1.5. the visitors led at the halfway point before the home side secured the final two legs of the evening, holding on by one pin in the third leg before comfortably chasing down their target in the decider. Martin Radford top scored for the home side with 24.

The game between Sileby Workos A and Syston Social Club was postponed after the home team were unable to raise a side .. the game will be replayed at a date yet to be confirmed.

Results from Matchday # 14 .. Friday 17th January

Syston Cons A 0-4 Wymeswold Cons

Queniborough Wanderers 1-3 Syston Cons B

Barrow Cons 2.5-1.5 Top House

Carington Cons 2-2 Carington Arms

Sileby Workos A P-P Syston Social Club

League Table

Wymeswold Cons .. 39 pts

Syston Cons B .. 36.5 pts

Syston Social Club .. 32.5 pts

Highest Averages

Ian Merryweather of Wymeswold Cons @ 5.92

Darren Wagg of Wymeswold Cons @ 5.66

Chris Buxton of Syston Cons B @ 5.37

There are no League Matches this Friday as we take a break with Singles Qualifying for the end of season competition.