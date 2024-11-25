Syston & District Skittle League latest results
Wymeswold Cons retained top spot but saw their lead reduced to just 1pt following a 2-2 draw at home with Syston Social Club.
Syston raced into a 2-0 lead after a strong start with legs of 34 & 35 but could not sustain the effort and Wymeswold pegged them back with wide margin victories in legs 3 & 4 to share the points.
Ian Merryweather continued his excellent form and top scored for the home side with 26 which included the only 9 scored this week while Ken Renshaw matched Ian's score of 26 for the visiting Syston side. Syston Cons B closed the gap on Wymeswold after a 3-1 win away to Sileby Workos A .. there was no sign of the opening leg nerves which have proved troublesome for the visitors as they established a 3-0 lead and Sileby's excellent 36 in the final leg came too late to affect the overall result.
Dave Clark and Steve Hand were in fine form for the visitors with both players sharing the night's top score of 25. Carington Cons consolidated their position in 3rd place with a win away to Queniborough Wanderers .. it was, however, a closely fought contest which could have gone either way.
The home side took the opening leg before losing both of the next two legs by the smallest of margins 29-28 .. the final leg again went to the wire and was eventually halved in 28 to give Carington the victory .. they now have a 4pt gap to the teams below them.
Top House continued their recent good form and recorded their third win on the bounce with a 3-1 victory away to Carington Arms .. in doing so, they recorded their highest four leg aggregate for three seasons since the league returned from the enforced covid break and also achieved the rare feat of having all six players score 20 or more on the night .. after sitting bottom of the table following their win on Matchday # 7.
op House now find themselves just 1pt behind fourth placed Carington Arms. Syston Cons A dragged themselves off the bottom of the table with a 4-0 home win over visiting Barrow Cons as Mick Reed top scored for the home side with 24 .. the visitors went away empty handed as their recent run of good results came to an end despite a fine 25 on the night by Daz Wright.
Top Scorers
26 .. K. Renshaw for Syston Social Club
26 .. I. Merryweather for Wymeswold Cons
25 .. D. Clark for Syston Cons B
25 .. D. Wright for Barrow Cons
25 .. S. Hand for Syston Cons B
25 .. R. Woods for Carington Arms
24 .. A. Cove for Sileby Workos A
24 .. M. Reed for Syston Cons A
League Table
Wymeswold Cons .. 25.5 pts
Syston Cons B .. 24.5 pts
Carington Cons .. 20.5 pts
Highest Averages
Ian Merryweather of Wymeswold Cons @ 6.09
Darren Wagg of Wymeswold Cons @ 5.72
Ash Green of Syston Cons A @ 5.50
Chris Buxton of Syston Cons B @ 5.39
Dave Clark of Syston Cons B @ 5.36
Fixtures for Friday 29th November
Porter Cup Quarter Finals
Barrow Cons vs Carington Arms
Syston Cons B vs Queniborough Wanderers
Sileby Workos A vs Carington Cons
Syston Social Club vs Syston Cons A