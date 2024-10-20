Syston & District Skittle League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Results & Reports

Top House 2-2 Barrow Cons

Carington Arms 1-3 Carington Cons

Syston Cons B 4-0 Queniborough Wanderers

Long Alley Skittles

Wymeswold Cons 3-1 Syston Cons A

Syston Social Club P-P Sileby Workos A

Wymeswold retained top spot by just half a point after a solid 3-1 victory at home over Syston Cons A .. three strong legs of 30+ put them into an unassailable lead .. credit to the visitors then who managed to gain a consolation leg with Syston's Paresh Vaitha posting the top score of the night with 25 including his second 9 of the season in winning the final leg .. Wymeswold's win extended their unbeaten run to ten matches

Carington Cons came out on top in the Carington derby with a 3-1 victory that keeps them within half a point of the leaders Wymeswold .. with Carington Arms missing several regulars, the "away" side raced into a 2-0 lead before wrapping up the win in the final leg .. in doing so, they extended their unbeaten run carried over from the end of last season to nine matches

Syston Cons B recorded their first maximum of the season with a 4-0 home win over Queniborough Wanderers .. it was, however, not as straightforward as the scoreline suggests as the visitors failed to take advantage of another slow start by the home team in the opening leg while Legs 2 & 4 also went to the wire with the last man finding the winning pins on both occasions .. Syston also closed the gap on the leaders to half a point and are now unbeaten in ten matches with just one defeat in their last 22 games

Top House raced into 2-0 lead at home against Barrow Cons where the second leg win included a 9 from Brian Holmes .. the visitors recovered however to comfortably take the final two legs and share the points on the night leaving the home team still searching for their first win of the season while Barrow stretched their unbeaten run to four matches. Chris Buxton