Melton Mowbray Rugby Club set for third versus fourth battle

Melton return to action this weekend. Photo: Rob Goldthorpe

It’s third versus fourth on Saturday as Melton Mowbray Rugby Club travel to Dunstablians.

Melton were awarded a walkover from their scheduled Midlands 3 East (South) home contest against Daventry at the weekend.

They will now be aiming to leapfrog their hosts, who sit level with them on 24 points.

Syston head to Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday, on the back of their 41-17 home victory against fourth-place Scunthorpe in the Midlands Premier.