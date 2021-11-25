Great team display by Vixens

The Vixens.

Melton Mowbray RFC Girls Vixens U13s travelled to Leicester Forest East to take on a combined Leicester Forest East and Market Bosworth team.

The team, led by C. Allsop put on a fine display of rugby, putting together some good phases of play and scoring 18 great tries.

It was a great team effort, inspired in part by the success of England’s Red Roses in the recent autumn internationals.

To add to the club pride, the referee for the fixture was ex-Melton and county player Hannah Spencer, who also put in a fine performance.

Melton folk should look out for the girls who will be forming an impressive Guard of Honour at Leicester Tigers on January 22 in the European Champions Cup game against Bordeaux.

MMRFC Girls Vixens are always looking for more girls of all ages to come along and play.

Training is on Wednesday evenings 6.30pm-7.30pm with training and games on Sunday mornings from 10.30am-noon.