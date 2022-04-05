Final home league contests ends in walkover win
Melton Mowbray RFC were due to face Luton
By Duncan Browne
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:29 pm
Melton Mowbray Rugby Club received a walkover victory at the weekend.
The side were due to host Luton in the Midlands 3 East (North) in their final home fixture of the season.
The weekend’s results leave Melton fifth in the standings, just two points behind fourth-place Rushden & Higham with two games left to play.
Melton return to action on Saturday, travelling to face runaway leaders Stockwood Park, who are unbeaten in their last four scheduled contests.
Melton’s final league fixture will be on April 23 at Northampton Men’s Own.