Final home league contests ends in walkover win

Melton were due to host Luton. Photo: Getty Images

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club received a walkover victory at the weekend.

The side were due to host Luton in the Midlands 3 East (North) in their final home fixture of the season.

The weekend’s results leave Melton fifth in the standings, just two points behind fourth-place Rushden & Higham with two games left to play.

Melton return to action on Saturday, travelling to face runaway leaders Stockwood Park, who are unbeaten in their last four scheduled contests.