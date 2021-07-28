Win number three for Carter, while Slater pockets highest break rollover at Jackson's

Snooker contest winner Neil Carter, left and runner up Brian Slater

With Covid restrictions being lifted Jackson’s wasted no time in getting knockout snooker competitions up and running again.

The first handicapped contest of the year was held on Saturday at the Melton club and attracted eight players who battled it out for cash prizes totalling more than £100.

Winner was Neil Carter - his third success since competitions started at the club last summer.

But it was the man who he beat 5-3 in the final, Brian Slater, who claimed the most cash.

As well as his runner up prize he also had the highest break which included a roll-over bonus.

Organiser Ben Jackson said it was great to be able to hold competitions again. More are being planned for the coming weeks and they are open to non-members as well as members.