Stilton Striders achieve success in Holme Pierrepoint Grand Prix Series

Stilton Striders pair Tom Hansen and Christina Heerey were among the overall winners as the club enjoyed sucess in the Holme Pierrepoint Grand Prix Series.

This is a series of four races spread over two weeks varying in distances in the South Nottingham area with many successes achieved by the team over the series.

The first race was a four mile distance at Rushcliffe Country Park which produced course PBs for Sharon Mee, Rob Mee, Duncan Greene and George Wilson

The second was a 10km race around Holme Pierrepont where Sharon Mee and Rob Mee once again achieved course PBs and also a County Silver Standard for Rob and new 10km PBs achieved by Chris Page, George Wilson and John Houghton, both George and John achieving a County Silver Standard along with Ian Bickle and County Gold Standards for Greeba Heard, Christina Heerey and Tom Hansen.

Stilton Striders' Holme Pierrepoint Grand Prix Series team.

The third race was the five mile distance held at Colwick Country Park where both Christina Heerey and Tom Hansen finished with another County Gold Standard, and Greeba Heard, George Wilson and Rob Mee a County Silver standard,

The final race headed back to Holme Pierrepont for the 5km distance producing new 5km PB times for George Wilson and Chris Page once again and also Jaswinder Kirwan with Tom Hansen achieving a phenomenal Diamond Standard, Christina Heerey producing yet another County Gold Standard along with Ian Bickle and Silver County Standard achieved by Greeba Heard, George Wilson, Ian Craddock and John Houghton.

Overall success was celebrated for Tom Hansen,who finished the series First Male, Christina Heerey First V65 Female while Chris Page was third MV35.

There were also strong performances by team mates Nicola Taylor, Katy Hill, Abi Arnott, Kathy Walsh, Sarah Lawrence, Vanessa Walker, Alison Wilson, Lewis Hyde, Mark Preston, Duncan Greene, Rich French, Tony Oakes and Stephen Abbott.

Closer to home, the annual Whissendine 6 saw 29 Stilton Striders members take on the hilly six mile course on a very hot evening.

The club saw three podium finishers with Tom Hansen finishing in first position in a phenomenal time of 34m55s, third lady over all went to Rhiannon Baxter in a very strong time of 40m15s and first local lady once again went to Julie Ashby in an amazing finishing time of 48m33s.

Other achievements were Lewis Hyde finishing seventh overall, Nicola Taylor first FV45 and Rebecca Forrester fourth FV45, Michelle Farlow fifth FV35, Christina Heerey first FV65,

Lewis Hyde seventh male overall, Luke Knowels third MV45, Darly Boyce fourth M40, David Boyne third VM30, David Brook fourth MV50, Rob Mee second MV55, and Tony Oakes third VM65.

There were other brilliant runs on a very challenging run by Nicola Dolphin Rowland, Abi Arnett, Michelle Kent, Emma Gardner, Amelia Fisher, Katy Hill and Sandra Barnacle. George Wilson, James Chester, Simon Dolphin Rowland, Joe Foster, Chris Page, Richard French, Wayne Hackett, and Alan Barnacle.