Spalding success for Melton Indoor Bowls Club

Bowls news

A team of 24 players from Melton Indoor Bowls Club went by coach to play their first friendly game against a team from Spalding.

Melton’s six rinks of four players had quite a battle for a start to find the line and weight on Spalding’s green, but after about 10 ends Melton we’re leading overall.

The challenging but enjoyable match was won by Melton 109 shots to Spalding’s 89 shots.

Two of Melton’s rinks tied on shot difference, but the winning rink with the most winning ends was won by Yvonne Kent, Viv Pugh, Steve Kent, and skipped by Eva Redford.

The team were given President’s pens by Pat Wright, Melton’s Captain for the day.