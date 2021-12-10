Slater wins snooker tournament as John Virgo and Ronnie O'Sullivan send congratulations to Jackson's

Brian Slater and Karl Barratt.

The winner of this month’s snooker competition at Jackson’s lounge was Brian Slater, who beat Karl Barratt 3-1 in the final.

Following the round robin stage the semi finals saw Brian beat Ben Manship 2-1 and Karl beat Ben Jackson 2-0.

Ben Manship won the prize for the highest break with 47.

The competitions are open to non members as well as members. For more information visit Jackson’s Facebook page.

Staff at Jackson’s Lounge organised a surprise party for owner Ben Jackson to mark two years since taking over the club.

Wellwishers sent in video messages congratulating Ben on the dramatic improvements he has made despite the coronavirus restrictions.

They included a special message from snooker legend John Virgo, who visited the club in August along with Ronnie O’Sullivan.