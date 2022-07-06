Jackson’s snooker competition winner Brian Slater, left, with runner up James Hart

As consolation, Hart, a World Disability snooker finalist, won the prize for the highest break with 59, beating Slater’s 57 and 51.

Ben Manship was ahead at the end of the group stage but lost 2-0 to Slater in the semi-final.

In the other semi-finalm Hart beat Craig Heaney 2-0.

For more information about the handicap competitions, which are open to non members as well as members, visit the club’s Facebook page.