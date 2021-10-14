Slater on top at Jackson's

Brian Slater and Ben Jackson.

Jackson’s popular snooker competitions have now got a regular slot – the first Saturday of every month.

And the first one this month saw Brian Slater convincingly beat Ben Jackson 3-0 in the final following a round robin stage.

Brian was quick off the mark when he got a 46 break early on in the competition, then Graham Hancock pipped him with a 47 before Brian secured the high break prize in the final with 51.

Owner Ben Jackson said he wanted to put the successful competitions on a regular footing.

He said: “Because of the lockdowns we’ve run the competitions as and when but as things have settled down we wanted to make the contests a regular event.”

The handicapped competitions are open to non-members as well as members of the King Street club.

Entry is £15 and there are cash prizes for the winner and runner-up and the highest 30-plus break. There is also a rolling all-time high break bonus (currently 70).