Melton's snooker tables finally in use for first time this year

Covers off: Owner Ben Jackson (right) and staff member Karl Barratt preparing to reopen Jackson’s Lounge after lockdown restrictions were eased this week

Snooker fans in Melton were among those able to breathe a sigh of relief when they were finally allowed back on the tables for this year on Monday as the the latest stage of lockdown easing was introduced.

Ben Jackson, of Jackson’s Lounge, said their six snooker tables were fully booked for the first few days of opening and there was a lot of demand for pool tables.

The King Street premises have been closed since November because of the Coronavirus crisis.

In fact, the club has been closed more than it has been open since Ben took over in December 2019.

“It has been a very difficult and challenging 18 months for everyone, but particularly for small businesses,” he said.

“Hopefully we’re coming towards the end of the crisis and can start to get back to some kind of normality.”

Thanks to government grants and an understanding landlord he has been able to pay the bills and has used the time to work behind the scenes to transform the previously outdated club.

“Improvement work has been going on for a year now and with the help of friends and family the club is now a much more inviting venue.”

Ben said he was also grateful to his loyal customers: “A number of members got in touch to ask how they could help us stay afloat so we offered an incentive for those who renewed their membership before the end of April.

“That was very successful and helped bring in much needed cash,” he added.

One added cost has been having to restock drinks and snacks as many had gone out of date.

“We’re looking forward to getting fully back into the swing of things again soon,” Ben continued.

“Our popular fortnightly competitions, which we introduced last summer will be starting again soon.