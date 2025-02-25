Melton Tennis Club’s ladies enjoy annual get together

Melton Tennis Club's lady social players, many who have been playing together for over 40 years, got together for their annual tennis lunch at the Sysondby Knoll restaurant in the town.

Many of the ladies started off their tennis pathway with well known club, county and national coach Paula Horobin along with husband Brent with lessons taking place at the Melton Airdome that was situated at the Town Estate courts opposite Egerton Park, the Pedigree Petfoood’s courts on Saxby Road and the Hamilton TC.

In all, 26 ladies turned out for the get together of present playing members of the club along with ladies who are not able to play at present due to a multitude of injuries or illnesses which have curtailed their tennis activities.

Louise Smethurst, a stalwart of the group and who many regard as ‘The Skipper ‘ spoke fondly of her time with the tennis group and their gratitude to Paula and, latterly, Brent who has continued with the group for the past 15 years following Paula’s decision to take up gardening and design.

It highlighted the close bond the Ladies have with each other and how successful they were with welcoming newcomers into the group as well as how supportive they are with each other during not so easy times, particularly when members of the group had passed away or had lost loved ones.

The ethos of the group is simply based on friendship, fun and enjoyment for all, regardless of playing standard.

Reflecting on the ladies' contribution to the club, now moving into its seventh year, Brent highlighted their continued enthusiasm for the game, despite perhaps not being as mobile as forty years ago but still turning out in wind, rain, hail or snow conditions to play the game.

“Several of the ladies had, and are still, representing the club teams and many of them have been instrumental in assisting with the setting up of tennis sessions for the nearby Birch Wood School children, which has proved not only rewarding but a very successful part of the club’s tennis programme,” he said.

“One of the mainstays of this programme has been club welfare officer and Ladies Vets captain Bridget Ingle, who has given her time on a regular basis, along with Louise, Linda Bexon, Lesley Beaton, Thea Hancock, Chris Griffin and Nancy Blake, who have assisted Ryan Parmar and Brent with these sessions over several years.

“Throw in annnual fundraising by Bridget and Serena Richards, regular financial support for the club projects and the value of these Ladies becomes very apparent.”

One of the club's major projects that is very close to the ladies' hearts at present is the installation of water and toilets.

For a club that involves well over 120 juniors and 60-plus ladies all year plus 80-plus youngsters from the Birch Wood School each summer and many youngsters attending tennis and multi-sports weekly sessions during holiday time, the importance of running water and toilets is paramount.

The project has been held up by mountains of red tape, but it is now hoped that many of these are behind them and are now just awaiting the green light to start work.

Any ladies considering joining these groups or would like more information on coaching sessions or group coaching can contact Brent Horobin on 07903 046086 or head coach Di Burdett on 07841 380410.