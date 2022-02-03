Melton Old Grammarians stronger after pancdemic

Junior members.

Following the abandonment of the 2020-21 season due to Covid, Leicestershire badminton is now in full flow and slowly recovering from the ravages of the pandemic.

Sadly a number of well known clubs have folded over the period but no such problem for Melton Old Grammarians.

Commenting on the season to date, club captain Neil Hunt confirmed OGs have made a great recovery from the pandemic bolstered by the merger with Mowbray BC.

“Unlike most clubs in the Leicestershire area OGs has come out of the Covid crisis stronger than it went in,” he explained.

“Currently our membership is close to being full, we remain financially strong and our junior coaching programme is in full swing with up to 40 youngsters receiving coaching on a Monday night at Long Field Academy.

“In addition it remains our intention to build on our coaching project within schools in the Melton area once Covid allows.

“From a league perspective the club is now running seven teams, the most for many years. Results have been mixed as we adjust to the revised league format introduced by the Leicestershire league this season.

“Overall we continue to achieve the balance we are seeking between members seeking competitive badminton and those who simply want to play at club nights.

“We have been fortunate in attracting a number of new members who have moved into the locality and are enjoying the atmosphere at club nights which remain extremely well attended.”

Discussing the merger, Hunt added: “We have coped with Covid extremely well, built on our financial strength, successfully merged two clubs and reinforced our committee after the passing of our secretary Christine Stanley and the retirement of our treasurer Sandra Waterman.

“It has been a challenging few months but on the whole we are delighted with the progress the club continues to make.”