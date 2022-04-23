Manship breaks away from the Hird to claim pool title

Dan Hird and Ben Manship.

First-time entrant Dan Hird made it to the final of this month’s pool competition at Jackson’s lounge, but regular Ben Manship took the spoils.

Manship got off to a flying start in the group stage without dropping a frame.

In the semis Ben Jackson managed to get a frame off him before succumbing 3-1.

Hird topped his group to set up a semi-final with Andrew Swann, winning 3-2.

It was Manship who held his nerve beating the newcomer 4-2 in the final.