Green signs first pro deal with Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Cricket Club is excited to announce Alex Green has signed his first professional contract with the Club.

The 6ft 6” quick bowler has agreed a long-term deal at Uptonsteel County Ground, committing his future with the Foxes until the end of the 2027 season.

Green has risen through the ranks since joining the Club at the age of ten, culminating in his First Team debut against Yorkshire Vikings during Leicestershire’s Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign this summer.

The 17-year-old caught the eye in each of his three appearances, picking up four wickets at an average of 30.75 as the Foxes reached the semi-final stages.

Green’s fast-tracked progression to senior cricket followed an incredible run of form for Leicestershire’s Under 18s, with the teenager claiming 85 wickets at just 16.6 since the start of 2023.

A dozen of those wickets - taken at an average of 10.8 and conceded at just 4.65 runs per over - helped fire Jigar Naik’s side to Vitality U18 County T20 Finals Day earlier this month, where Green’s clinical display saw him snare incredible figures of 3/3 in the semi-final against Warwickshire.

The Peterborough-born bowler has also starred on the international stage this year, marking his England Under 19 Test debut in July with two wickets against Sri Lanka, while he has claimed 12 wickets at 16.5 in 50-over cricket for the Young Lions.

Upon signing his first professional deal, Green said: “I’m over the moon. It’s everything I’ve wanted since I started my journey here and it feels surreal to have got to where I am now.

“A lot of coaches have helped me along the way. I owe a lot to Jigar Naik and Phil DeFreitas for developing my bowling and giving me so much confidence in my cricket. It’s been brilliant to learn off Alonso too, given the incredible skill he had as a bowler.

“There’s a lot of role models at Leicestershire. I’ve taken great inspiration from the likes of Sam Wood and Josh Hull, particularly seeing what Hully’s done with England. It opens my eyes and makes me believe it’s possible for me.

“It was amazing watching the team win the One Day Cup last year and it made me want to be a part of days like that. I’m so proud I get to be involved in that environment now.”

Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, said: “We have been really pleased with Alex’s progress over the past 12 months, with huge credit owed to the efforts of our Pathway coaches.

“Alex has all the tools to become a match-winner for Leicestershire, and we are excited to watch his progression in the coming seasons.”

Green becomes the latest Academy graduate in a proud production line at Grace Road, following the likes of Rehan Ahmed, Josh Hull, and Sam Wood in recent seasons.

Elsewhere, Leicestershire Members will once again benefit from the Club’s plentiful reciprocal arrangements for the 2025 season, with FOURTEEN deals now cofirmed for next summer.

The agreements will entitle Club Membership Plus T20 Members to watch Vitality County Championship action at 13 first-class venues, while the arrangement with Warwickshire also extends to Metro Bank One Day Cup matches at Edgbaston.

This year’s reciprocals will also incorporate 14 Raceday meets at Leicester Racecourse.

Members will simply need to present their LCCC Membership card at the entrance ahead of the relevant fixtures to gain access to even more cricket next summer.

Vist the club website for more information on what deals are available.