Fine county opener for Stilton Striders at the Kibworth6

Stilton Striders Running Club made a fine start to the Leicestershire Road Running League, which is the biggest in the UK, at the opening Kibworth6.

In all, 31 Striders members completed this six mile hilly race with some outstanding Personal Best times as well as County Standards achieved by many members.

Gold Standards went to Simon Dolphin Rowland (VM50 in 40m50s), Paul Jacobs (VM60 44m37s) and Vicki Lowe (VF55 49m1s) and Silver Standards to Lewis Hyde (SenM 37m33s), Any Mackay (38m45s), Daryl Boyce (VM40 39m5s), Rhiannon Baxter (40m50s), Luke Knowles (VM45 42m3s), Kurt Wilson (VM50 43m5s), Nicola Taylor (VF45 44m13s), Andy Nicholls (VM50 44m5s), Rob Mee (VM55 45m57s), Tony Oakes (VM65 49m57s) and Christina Heerey (VF65 56m30s).

Bronze standards were achieved by George Wilson (SenM 40m31s), Adam Hawkins (VM45 43m39s), Jamie Dean (SenM 43m39s), Chris Page (VM40 44m17s), Mark Preston (VM45 44m42s), Rich French (VM45 46m10s), Andrew Wilson (VM45 46m24s), John Houghton (VM55 48m17s) and Jane Martin (VF60 57m15s).

Stilton Striders members at the Kibworth6 race.

Riannon Baxter completed the Oundle 20-mile road race as third lady overall in an outstanding 2hr19m, achieving a phenomenal County Diamond standard.

Further afield, Striders had members Greeba Heard and Vicki Lowe completing the Tokyo Marathon with Greeba now completing all of the World Major series and Vicki with one marathon to go, a huge achievement of completing the six top marathons in the world.

The club also has five members working their way through the Super Halfs Series, taking in six top European Half Marathons.

Kurt Wilson, Rob Mee, George Wilson and Christina Heerey headed to Prague for one of these with Rob achieving a PB time along with George, who took a whole 8m 32s of his previous PB time and Christina achieving a VF 65 County Gold Standard too.

Nicola Taylor, completed the Berlin Half Marathon, not only with a VF45 County Gold Standard but also a new PB time of 1h37m47s and well on her way to completing all six of the series. Lewis Hyde completed the Rutland Winter Half Marathon in fifth in 1hr24m54s, taking a huge 11m30s off his time at last year's race.