Club record turnout of Stilton Striders shine in Joy Cann 5 race

Stilton Striders members in record turn out at Joy Cann 5 race.

A phenomenal 42 members of the Stilton Striders Running Club took part in the Leicestershire Road Running League Joy Cann 5 race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was an all time record turn out of members entering a LRRL race in its 43-year history and the club members certainly made their presence felt, not only in numbers but also in its performance.

Members achieving County Standards were:

Gold: Luke Knowles (VM45) 32:15; Rhiannon Baxter (SenF) 32:16; Mark Tyler (VM60) 34:08; Katie Houghton (VF45) 34:48; Michael Marsden (VM55) 34:54; Nicola Taylor (VF45) 35:21; Paul Jacobs (VM60) 36:28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silver: Lewis Hyde (SenM) 30:23; Daryl Boyce (VM40) 31:13; George Wilson (SenM) 31:22; Andy Mackay (SenM) 31:29; Chris Page (VM40) 33:53; Simon Dolphin-Rowland (VM50) 35:02; Andy Nicholls (VM50) 35:08; Wayne Hackett (VM50) 35:48; John Houghton (VM55) 38:05; Julie Ashby (VF50) 38:47; Abi Arnott (VF50) 40:09; Chrissy Heerey (VF65) 46:02 Rob Mee (VM55) 37:35.

Bronze: Jo Taylor (SenM) 33:45; Duncan Greene (SenM) 35:08; Jamie Dean (SenM) 35:56; Andrew Wilson (VM45) 37:24; Mark Preston (VM45) 38:01; Richard French (VM45) 38:32; Mike Williams (VM60) 41:09; Michael Cooke (VM55) 41:29; Nikola Dolphin-Rowland (VF50) 43:03; Jaz Kirwan (VF50) 43:38; Martin Hansen (VM70) 45:56.

Copper: Anthony Ison (SenM) 36:34; Michelle Farlow (SenF) 40:12; Courtney Lightfoot (SenF) 40:07; Emma Gardner (SenF) 41:06; Robert Lane (VM50) 41:54; Katy Hill (SenF) 43:00; Sarah Lawrence (VF45) 43:15.

Pewter: Tom Wilkinson (SenM) 40:16; Gemma Knott (SenF) 43:34; Neil Jaggard (VM65) 52:30; Harvey Stafford (VF50) 54:04; Chris Genes (VM70) 55:43, and Tungsten: Suzie Skelton (VF40) 53:31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also a momentous race for one of the club's long standing members, Chris Genes, who also spent several years as the previous chair.

Chris bowed out of participating in the LRRL races after many years of competing at a high level for the Stilton Striders.

All of his team mates joined him towards the finish with an overwhelming cheer and hugs as he crossed the line and the club said he will certainly be missed on the race courses but know his presence will be there with words of encouragement along the routes.