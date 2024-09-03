No FA Cup fairytale giantkilling for Melton Town as Hednesford Town hit them for six

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Town’s historic first ever appearance in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round didn’t produce the cup upset they were hoping for with Hednesford Town winning 6~1.

A club record crowd turned out on a lovely summers day hoping that Melton could upset the odds against Hednesford, who were top of the Northern Premier League and in great form.

However, Hednesford had clearly done their homework on Melton and produced a professional performance.

They looked every bit a Step 4 side and favourites to get promoted.

Hednesford on the attack at Melton. Pic by Nick Rennie.

Melton battled to the end, but the visitors’ clinical finishing meant the end of the road for this season in the FA Cup.

The first chance fell to the visitors from a Trickett-Smith free kick which hit the sidenetting.

The match was quite even early on with both defences playing well.

Yaegan Gore went clear on 18 minutes only for Roberts to get back to block his shot.

The visitors started to dominate the possession and create chances.

Halfway through the first half, Taylor took the ball to the byline before pulling it back to McHale, who pulled the ball just wide of the post.

A Hednesford corner found Roberts unmarked but his header went inches over the bar.

On the half-hour the deadlock was broken.

A Barnes clearance fell to Stevenson, who went on a run before curling a shot into the far corner.

Melton almost immediately responded when Calver had a turn and shot which had Brown at full stretch to palm the ball around the upright.

Then in the 45th minute a free kick was floated into the area where Roberts had a free header to put the visitors two up.

Straight from the kick-off Melton went up the other end and won a corner which was sent to the back post where King hit a low shot which Brown saved only for King to pounce onto the rebound to halve the arrears.

Hednesford came flying out in the second half and quickly put the game beyind Melton.

First a corner found Stevenson free at the back post to nod into an empty net.

Two minutes later and a misplaced pass found Bearne. His powerful shot was saved by Barnes only for McHale to hit the loose ball into the far corner.

On 51 minutes a dangerous cross was defended by Beaver whose boot sent the ball goalwards only for Barnes to pull off a great save to prevent the blushes.

Edwards-John went on a mazy run on 70 minutes before letting fly with a bullet of a shot which had Brown at full length to touch the ball over the bar.

Two minutes later Bearne took the ball to the byline before beating two defenders and sending the ball in low for McHale to touch into an open net

Edwards-John did similar at the other end, beating two defenders and from the by-line he passed inside to Mulvaney whose low effort went inches past the post.

Then in the 88th minute a long ball was played to Duku in the box, which he got under control before slotting past Barnes for number six.

Melton were due to face UCL Cup action at home on Wednesday against Sandiacre Town before league action away to Shirebrook Town on Saturday.