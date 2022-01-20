More than 50 youngsters enjoy tennis sessions at Melton Mowbray TC

Some of the tennis aces.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s junior section got their 2022 tennis sessions off despite the chilling weather since Christmas.

Fifty-plus youngsters have turned out for training on a Saturday morning under the guidance of Head Coach Di Burdett and Coach Ryan Parmar with assistance from Abi Hickling, Liam Morrison and some of the clubs older teenagers.

These sessions continue for the next ten weeks leading up to the start of the spring, summer sessions.

It as always been the tradition that older teenagers after reaching a standard, can join in with senior events at the club and in return they help with the younger age groups starting up the game.

The midweek sessions are also under way and these are generally youngsters that are keener to play competitively and many of whom represent the club junior teams.

Due to the pandemic many of the junior leagues have been put on hold for the past two seasons but it is hoped that the junior matches will restart in the spring.

Di has been delighted with the turn outs and the positive enthusiasm shown by all the youngsters in chilly conditions. It’s the club’s first winter on the new artificial clay courts and to the present time all areas of the playing membership have been delighted with how the courts have played particularly that any frost has not stopped play on any occasion.