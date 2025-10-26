Melton Town record their first away win of the season

Melton Town put in a dominant second half to earn victory at Eastwood CFC.

Melton came from behind to beat Eastwood CFC 3-1 and claim a first away win of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton had the first opportunity in the 3rd minute when Calver stole the ball off Watt and sent Yaegan Gore clear on goal only for his shot to go high over the bar.

Then in the 23rd minuite a quick ball from Eastwood beat the Melton offside trap and from the side line the ball was played into the area for Abdul Saad to slot home. Some confusion between the officials taking over two minutes to rectify saw the goal ruled offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton went straight up the other end and a freekick on the edge of the area found Munkandafa who dummied his marker before playing the ball back to Ryan Calver whose shot went inches over the bar.

The hosts broke the deadlock on the half hour when a quick break saw Hodgkinson race clear and lob the ball into the area where a mad scramble eventually saw the cleared away for a corner. The resulting corner was played low into the box and deflected off Wakley for an unfortunate own goal.

It should have two nil three minutes later when a long ball over the top had Bartley lose an aerial battle and Hodgkinson going clear on goal only for his effort to be cleared away to safety.

Then into injury time in the first half and Melton were level. Hurst beat Morris-Wright for pace and sent in a cross which King touched into the net from 2 yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the second half and it was Melton who dominated. Yaegan Gore had an effort which went just over the bar and Wakley although off-balance still got a shot in that shaved the post. Then a moment of magic from Calver who vollied a clearance from 35 yards which smacked the post and nestled into the corner of the net.

Melton put the game to bed in the 82nd minute when a quick counter attack saw Williams out pace Flynn before picking out Kalis Gore at the far post who guided the ball past Wilson.

Melton upped their game after going one down and certainly in the second half dominated. A good all round performance and deserved 3 points. They are back at home next Saturday to face level top of the table Newark Town.