Melton Tennis Club parent and child tournament goes from strength to strength

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club held their fifth Annual Parent and Child Tournament and once again there was another super turnout.

With head coach Di Burdett along with club coach Ryan Parmar running the tournament, the morning three hours saw the 10 and under children playing alongside their parents.

In all, 16 couples battled it out and the morning saw plenty of long rallies and many closely contested matches with players of all standards turning out.

At the end of the group stages and semi-finals the final paired up Richard and Jake Billing against last years winners Ali and Toby Wildt.

Parents and children at Melton Tennis Club's annual tournament.

Play swung from end to end but on this occasion Richard and Jake just edged the final by a narrow 14-11 scoreline to take the trophy.

The afternoon session saw 12 couples battling it out in the 11 and over age group, and once again the standard was really good from youngsters of all standards.

At the end of the group stages, triple winners Harrison Culpan and dad Mark went through to play Liam and dad Dave Woolin.

The youngsters battled hard and the dads were encouraged by their youngsters, who tried to get that extra ounce of effort from their parents.

After a pulsating match Harrison and Mark took the trophy for a fourth time, with Liam and Dave having to settle for runners-up this time.

All who attended said once again how much they had enjoyed the Tournament with such a social and friendly atmosphere to it.

Many adults commented on the improvement of all of the children involved and many more reflected on the aches and pains they expected the following day, planning to take it easy for a few days at least and gearing up for next year.

Once again refreshments, BBQ and cakes were on offer and Di was full of praise for her helpers who, without their assistance on so many occasions, these special days would not be so successful.

Play now turns to Junior and Senior Winter League with the club putting out 11 teams, so it will be another hectic winter.

This Saturday 5th October sees the start of Saturday Junior Coaching sessions

And already it is looking likely to be another good turnout with the groups covering ages from five to 16, and these run alongside the club's midweek squads.

Anyone interesting in accessing these squads or interesting in group or individual coaching information at the club should contact Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or Ryan Parmar on 07415 100506.