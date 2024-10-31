Melton Skittles League
hj2trhjFor those not aware, the Melton Long Alley Skittles League is still in existence albeit in a much condensed form compared to its heyday .. there are now just four teams remaining consisting of 7 players per side with the teams sharing two alleys at the Melton British Legion and the Syston Conservative Club with games taking place every Tuesday evening .. it's a four leg format with the seven players also in a head to head format making 11 points available in total on the night .. this week's results were as follows ..
Ashby Nomads 6 Carington Arms 5
British Legion 4 Syston Cons 7
Top Scorers on the night :
23 .. T. Riley for Ashby Nomads
23 .. M. Reed for Syston Cons
21 .. D. Clark for Syston Cons
20 .. F. Collie for Carington Arms
20 .. J. Baker for Syston Cons
Fixtures for Tuesday 5th November
Carington Arms vs Melton British Legion
Syston Cons vs Ashby Nomads
There were no fixtures in the Syston & District League last week
Chris Buxton