Melton Skittles League

By Chris Buxton
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2024, 21:44 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 09:56 BST
Results from Tuesday 29th October

hj2trhjFor those not aware, the Melton Long Alley Skittles League is still in existence albeit in a much condensed form compared to its heyday .. there are now just four teams remaining consisting of 7 players per side with the teams sharing two alleys at the Melton British Legion and the Syston Conservative Club with games taking place every Tuesday evening .. it's a four leg format with the seven players also in a head to head format making 11 points available in total on the night .. this week's results were as follows ..

Ashby Nomads 6 Carington Arms 5

British Legion 4 Syston Cons 7

Top Scorers on the night :

23 .. T. Riley for Ashby Nomads

23 .. M. Reed for Syston Cons

21 .. D. Clark for Syston Cons

20 .. F. Collie for Carington Arms

20 .. J. Baker for Syston Cons

Fixtures for Tuesday 5th November

Carington Arms vs Melton British Legion

Syston Cons vs Ashby Nomads

There were no fixtures in the Syston & District League last week

Chris Buxton

