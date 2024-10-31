Melton Skittles League

Results from Tuesday 29th October

hj2trhjFor those not aware, the Melton Long Alley Skittles League is still in existence albeit in a much condensed form compared to its heyday .. there are now just four teams remaining consisting of 7 players per side with the teams sharing two alleys at the Melton British Legion and the Syston Conservative Club with games taking place every Tuesday evening .. it's a four leg format with the seven players also in a head to head format making 11 points available in total on the night .. this week's results were as follows ..