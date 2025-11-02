Melton Mowbray Tennis Club serve up Halloween fun for junior members

MMTC JUNIORS ENJOY HALLOWEEN TENNIS

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club coaches and helpers served up loads of tricks and treats for their Junior and Senior members over the Halloween period.

First off was the annual Club Night Halloween tournament organised by Jarred Durrance with a dozen dressed up stalwarts competing to be to ‘ Top Spook !

With the format used meaning different partners every round it meant every game was valuable in the final countdown following the completion of four sets.

In the end youngsters Harrison Culpan and Ben England shared fourth place with 13 games apiece. In joint second place came Tom Lovegrove and Stu Mullard with 14 games and taking the title of ‘ TOP SPOOK’ was Gareth Jones with 15 games.

MMTC SENIOR HALLOWEEN TOURNAMENT

Then it was the turn of the club’s juniors on the Saturday morning session with well over sixty youngsters turning out to join in the fun and games organised by Coaching team Di Burdett, Ryan Parmar and helper Alfie Smith.

These three kept the youngsters on the go for four hours with tricks and plenty of treats for everyone. The club and courts were decked out in cobwebs, spiders, ghouls and ghosts by Di and her team and many of the juniors followed suit by dressing up for the occasion.

On the junior match front the winter league matches are proving tough with most of their teams being placed in higher divisions due to an administration error .

The 12&Under Boys travelled to Oadby for their Div1 fixture and went down by a three nil score. Jake Billing at number one went down by a 4-1 4-0 score before number two Vinnie Watson went down by a similar score.

Despite have lots of long rallies in the doubles the pair finally went down by a 4-2 4-1 score.

J.BILLING Lost 1-40-4; V.WATSON Lost 0-41-4; J.BILLING & V.WATSON Lost 2-41-4

The same team entertained David Lloyd TC 1 and despite a good performance were edged out by a 2-1 defeat.

Jake Billing performed well to take his singles 4.2 4.1 but the visitors levelled to leave to match hinging on the doubles.

Despite another good effort the visitors just had the edge and ran out 4-1 4-2 winners to clinch the match.

J.BILLING Won 4-24-1; V.WATSON Lost 1-42-4; J.BILLING & V.WATSON Lost 1-42-4

The 14&Under Boys second team travelled to Loughborough TC 2 and went down by a 3-0 scoreline to a really strong team.

J.HILL Lost 0-41-4; C.DICKSON Lost 0-40-4; J.HILL & C.DICKSON Lost0-4 0-4