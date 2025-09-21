Melton Mowbray Tennis Club hosts schools festival

Primary Schools Tennis Festival at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Once again played hosts to the Annual KS1 Tennis Festival for local Primary Schools.

With a total of over one hundred and fifty youngsters attending from Ab Kettleby Primary , Bottesford CE Primary, Stathern Primary, Sherard Primary, StMary’s C of E, Old Dalby C of E and Asfordby Hill Primary School the event proved another outstanding success.

The event allowed pupils to take part in eight different tennis skill based activities covering serving, volleys, forehands, backhands, smashes and of course rally and beating the coach’s with fun for all high on the agenda.

The sessions were once again well organised by Melton Tennis club’s head coach Di Burdett and club coach Ryan Parmar and the Clubs 2025 young ambassador Ned Leivers along with the superb enthusiastic young leaders from the Long Field Spencer Academy.

Longfield spencer Academy young leaders line up with Melton Mowbray TC Coach Ryan Parmar and assistant Ned Leivers

Lots of interest was shown by many of the visitors to the club and anyone wishing to learn about what the club as to offer for youngsters and adults of all ages and abilities simply contact: Head Coach Di Burdett 07841 380410.