Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s first team men have made it through to the County National Club League Finals after two more wins.

Despite the men’s team finding the going tough in Division One of the Summer League, skipper Ryan Parmar has led his team into the play-offs after wins over Gynsill and Stoney Stanton in their Group One matches.

The play-offs dates are yet to be arranged but will be played in early September with their opponents to be notified shortly.

Having beaten Oadby B earlier in the season Melton next entertained Gynsill 1 and were without skipper Parmar.

But the team responded brilliantly with another convincing 5-1 win.

Niral Nana put the club ahead with a third set tie break win which was followed in similar fashion by regular Jake Beagle to put the club two up.

Ben Simpkin went down in a tight match before youngster Sam Dryell put the club 3-1 ahead with a solid 6-0, 6-3 win.

Niral then teamed up with Jake to take their doubles by a 6-0, 7-5 score before Ben and Sam rounded off a super performance with a tight 6-4, 6-4 score.

(N. NANA Won 6-3 5-7 1-0, J. BEAGLE Won 6-2 4-6 1-0, B. SIMPKIN Lost 6-7 2-6, S. DRYELL Won 6-0 6-3, J. BEAGLE & N. NANA Won 6-0 7-5, B. SIMPKIN & S. DRYELL Won 6-4 6-4)

Bolstered by this win Melton travelled to Stoney Stanton 1 for their final fixture knowing that a win would clinch them the league and put them in the play-offs.

Ryan returned at number one and soon found his form, putting the club ahead with a 6-2 6-1 win.

Niral followed suit as he collected the club's second win with a confident 6-1,, 6-2 win before Jake Beagle put the club three up with a solid 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Despite being heavily weighed down with exams, teenager Alex Freestone turned in another encouraging performance to take his singles by a 6-4, 6-3 score.

Ryan partnered Niral in the first doubles and cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 score before Jake teamed up with James Rowe to win 6-3, 6-1 and complete a 6-0 win that secured their play-off spot.

(R. PARMAR Won 6-2 6-1, N. NANA Won 6-1 6-2, J. BEAGLE Won 6-4 6-4, A. FREESTONE Won 6-4 6-3, R. PARMAR & N. NANA Won 6-1 6-0, J. BEAGLE & T. ROWE Won 6-3 6-1).

