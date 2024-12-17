Latest results in Syston & District Skittle League

Long Alley Skittles

Carington Arms began strongly at home against Wymeswold Cons and the league leaders, not for the first time this season, soon found themselves 2-0 down.

However, the away side maintained their composure to take the final two legs and force the draw, their eighth in their last thirteen away matches stretching into last season. Kev Troop and Ian Cooper both hit 25 for the home side while Darren Wagg's 27 for the visitors included his fourth '9' of the season.

There was a familiar feel to the start of the evening for Syston Cons B as they once again lost the opening leg of the game away at Top House. However, unlike last week's defeat against Syston Social, they responded with three excellent legs on one of the league's most difficult alleys to comprehensively outscore the home side and record a 3-1 win. Chris Buxton top scored for the visitors with 24 while Malc Sibson registered a '9' on an alley which rarely gives up maximums.

Sileby Workos A remain bottom but got back to winning ways with a much needed 3-1 win against third placed Carington Cons, helped in no small way by a first leg which saw the home side post this season's highest team leg so far of 40 pins.

The leg included a stack-up of 15 by Scott Price who went on to top score for the home team with 28 .. the third leg proved crucial with Carington's chase of 26 falling only 4 pins short despite posting two noughts in their total of 22.

Syston Social Club continue to move up the table and progressed into fourth place after a low scoring 2-2 draw at home to Syston Cons A. This was the first time in 39 home games since the return from covid that the Social side failed to break the 100 pin aggregate total for the night on their own alley .. the away side went in front despite losing the first leg by just one pin only for Social to salvage the draw when comfortably taking the final leg.

Barrow Cons' run of three consecutive home draws was halted by a Queniborough side that must have thought they had lost their chance of victory when posting just 18 in the final leg of the night. With the sides level going into the decider Barrow somehow contrived to fall short of their target and hand the visitors an unexpected 2.5-1.5 victory .. Alan Overton top scored on the night for the home side with an excellent 26.